CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Facebook Whistleblower Expected To Say Company Contributed To Capitol Riots on '60 Minutes'

By Michael Cohen
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekIU8_0cFkXFGk00

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) executives are anticipating a former employee whistleblower to accuse the company of contributing to the Capitol riots in Washington in January on CBS's "60 Minutes" Sunday evening.

What Happened: The whistleblower, who already shared internal documents with the Wall Street Journal, will appear on the ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) program, and is also set to testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s head of global policy, braced employees on Friday evening for the expected charges. In the 1,500-word memo, Clegg rejected the upcoming accusations, calling them “misleading”.

“Social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out,” he wrote. “But what evidence there is simply does not support the idea that Facebook, or social media more generally, is the primary cause of polarization.”

What’s Next: The whistleblower plans to reveal her identity during the interview. She is also expected to accuse Facebook of turning off some of its safety measures around the election, such as limits on live video, too soon after Election Day, the memo said.

Clegg points out that Facebook has more than 40,000 employees working on safety and security, and more than 5 billion fake accounts were removed in 2020.

Between March 2020 and Election Day, the company removed over 265,000 pieces of Facebook and Instagram content in the U.S. which violated voter interference policies, the memo adds.

Comments / 28

Rob Crebs
6d ago

Facebook Twitter Instagram they're all 100% responsible for all the chaos that's going on in this country! Facebook actually allowed human traffickers to trade slaves and sell slaves on their website! they also allowed Mexican drug cartels to operate programs on their website as well! they did nothing to curb the lies the misinformation the anti-science the maggot hat lies and conspiracy theories have proliferated on Facebook to the point that it's destroying the cohesion of society and is going to lead to civil war!

Reply(2)
15
Mark Wigington
6d ago

BLM & ANTIFA used Facebook to coordinate their attacks! when the Right started using it the same way. That's when Zuckerberg decided to crack down!

Reply
13
me
6d ago

So what? I purposefully deleted fascist book right after the riots. I quit carrying my phone after that too, it can be used to track everything you do.

Reply
9
Related
FOXBusiness

Tech CEO: Facebook is facing ‘the beginning of the end’

Gettr CEO Jason Miller said Facebook is facing "the beginning of the end" after reacting to Time Magazine's latest cover which spotlights the reckoning of Facebook, on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. FACEBOOK SLAMMED FOR PROMOTING 1619 PROJECT CONTENT: 'UTTERLY IRRESPONSIBLE'. JASON MILLER: I think this is very similar to the...
INTERNET
weareiowa.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Time To Short? Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp See Another Outage

Social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), its chat service Whatsapp and image-based social media network Instagram went down for the second time in a single week on Friday. What Happened: According to a Friday Business Insider report, Facebook's social media services went down again on Friday, after the firm became...
INTERNET
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?

Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen, suggesting that the social network could be considering legal retaliation after Haugen went public with internal research that she copied before leaving her job earlier this year. U.S. law protects whistleblowers who disclose information about potential misconduct to the government. But that protection doesn't necessarily cover taking corporate secrets to the media.Facebook still has to walk a fine line. The company has to weigh whether suing Haugen, which could dissuade other employees who might otherwise speak out, is worth casting itself as a legal Godzilla willing to stomp on...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Clegg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#60 Minutes#Facebook Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Cbs#The Wall Street Journal#Viac#Senate#Instagram
bleepingcomputer.com

Google warns 14,000 Gmail users targeted by Russian hackers

Google has warned about 14,000 of its users about being targeted in a state-sponsored phishing campaign from APT28, a threat group that has been linked to Russia. The campaign was detected in late September and accounts for a larger than usual batch of Government-Backed Attack notifications that Google sends to targeted users every month.
INTERNET
AFP

Posing as satire, misinformation spreads online

Hoaxes spread quickly online, be they about celebrities, politicians or anyone else. But falsehoods labelled as satire can slip through the defenses of social media companies, allowing people to peddle fiction as fact, all while making a financial profit. The claims tend to be spectacular: Bill Gates arrested for child trafficking, Tom Hanks executed by the US military, or Pope Francis declaring that a Covid-19 vaccine would be required to enter heaven. These bogus allegations originated from articles on websites that contain disclaimers that they are satirical. The problem is that many people believe them. In some cases, the claims go viral and are never debunked online, or in the minds of those who have read and shared them.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

A Storm is Upon Facebook's Empire

The world's most famous social platform is amid a storm, being hit on several fronts. Scrutiny has been getting only worse since September 13th when The Wall Street Journal began running a series titled "The Facebook Files" causing shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to drop 12% since then. Massive...
INTERNET
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy