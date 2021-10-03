CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #23

By Lifestyle staff
northernstar.info
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Acacia Strain – “EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH”. American metalcore band Zao has been kicking around in the scene since 1993. The great thing about the band is that they’re still releasing stellar tracks like “Ship of Theseus.” The progressions and riffs absolutely rip across the track with a frenzy. “Ship of Theseus” was meant to be played on the loudest speakers possible.

northernstar.info

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Kadhja Bonet, Fire-Toolz, Lakeyah, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Giveon & Lucky Daye Carry This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist

For most, Sundays are meant to relax before kicking off a new work week. And what better way to close out the weekend than the best in R&B? As usual, we got you covered on the best new songs to emerge from the genre on our R&B Season playlist. Here's your breakdown:
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Timmy Trumpet takes over Spotify’s ‘Power Hour’ playlist with new single ‘Cardio’

Timmy Trumpet brings his personal brand of unadulterated energy to Spotify‘s infamous “Power Hour” playlist, giving his take on the adrenaline-infused collection alongside his newest single, “Cardio.”. Top to bottom, Timmy Trumpet’s “Power Hour” takeover has all of the sonic tools needed to break a certified sweat. With more than...
MUSIC
The Drum

Tinder partners with Spotify to generate custom dating playlists

Tinder and Spotify have formed a match made in heaven after pairing up to combine everything they know about dating and music to curate a date night playlist generator for wooing romantic interests. Singletons seeking love are invited to answer a series of questions to generate a custom playlist tailored...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
earmilk.com

Spotify kicks off new live talk show pairings with popular playlists Lorem and Most Necessary

Playlists are the go-to tool for music discovery and curation for millions of music obsessed fans and Spotify has the market cornered when it comes to genre-spanning, left-of-center music programming. It only seems natural, then, that Spotify would bring these curation juggernauts into the ultra-trendy, live podcast space to allow for direct listener engagement with some of the biggest stars of up-and-coming music. Lorem Life, hosted by Dev Lemons and Max Motley, focuses on the quirky and dynamic personalities that often occupy Spotify's Lorem playlist while The Most Necessary: Live, hosted by Brian 'B.Dot' Miller, will focus on up-and-coming rap/hip-hop acts that the complementary Most Necessary playlist has become world-famous for curating. Both podcasts can be heard on Spotify's Clubhouse-adjacent app Greenroom and plan to feature weekly guests, with Lorem Life already tapping in with hyperpop superstars Glaive and ericdoa on the first episode, Magdalena Bay on episode 2, and most recently with Blu DeTiger on last week's episode.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

From Migos to Brandi Carlile — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Migos to Brandi Carlile: The seventy-third LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Icarus Moth, hip-hop from Migos, R&B from Toian and Chloe, rock from Sleater-Kinney and the Lumineers, and so much more. Find us on...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Empath, Maxo, Overmono, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Guns N Roses#American#The Acacia Strain
Tufts Daily

K-Weekly: Why ‘Loser=Lover’ needs to be in your playlist

If you’re not familiar with the ever-growing world of K-pop, or international music in general, you may be looking at this section and wondering, what even is “Loser=Lover?” But never fear, dear reader, as I am here to shed some light on who TXT is and why you need to stream the group’s music.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Spotify's New Music Friday Playlist Favors Indie and Women Artists, According to New Study

Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist tends to benefit independent label and women artists the most, according to a new study. Published in the International Journal of Industrial Organization, research conducted by the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management concluded that indie and women artists are platformed the most on the wildly popular playlist, which is curated each week by Spotify’s editors.
MUSIC
TechRadar

Deezer one-ups Spotify with playlist mixes that match your mood

Music streaming service Deezer is adding a new Flow Mood wheel, so it can choose tracks that match how you are currently feeling – whether you want to double down on some angst or get yourself hyped with the most motivational tracks possible. Flow is like your own infinitely-playing personalized...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
MUSIC
thesource.com

G Herbo Teams with Spotify to Release Playlist for His 26th Birthday

G Herbo is celebrating his 26th birthday. In celebration, the Chicago father, philanthropist, and rapper linked with Spotify to curate a playlist so his fans can celebrate with him. The new playlist is full of bangers that are in Herbo’s rotations including Drake’s “Knife Talk,” YSL’s “Ski,” and Meek Mill’s...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Adele Previews New Song ‘Easy on Me’ Ahead of Single’s Release

Adele offered a preview of her new song “Easy on Me” on Instagram Live Saturday ahead of the single’s release on Friday, October 15th. The singer, whose new album 30 has not yet officially been announced, shared a 45-second snippet of the ballad, stopping right as the chorus was about to kick in. .@Adele just previewed her new single, “Easy On Me,” on IG Live. 🗓: 10.15 pic.twitter.com/toI0Yg7P3C — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 9, 2021 “There ain’t no gold in this river / That I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” Adele sings on the track, which she revealed in a Vogue interview was produced by...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Mac Miller’s ‘Swimming’ To Be Dissected Over 14 Episodes on Spotify Podcast

One of our favorite music podcasts on the internet has to be Dissect. The show (which is a Spotify Original) is focused on analyzing albums, with each episode of the season dedicated to a track, spanning the entire project. In the past, Dissect has broken down albums from Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and others. Today it was revealed that Mac Miller‘s Swimming will be analyzed for Season 9.
ENTERTAINMENT
theappalachianonline.com

Playlist of the week: Elevando las Voces Latinx

In honor of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, The Appalachian is celebrating Latinx voices, talents and culture through music. Celebrated each year from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, the month shines a light on the impacts of Latinx and Hispanic movements, celebrations and icons on America. From the songs we grew up...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne, Don Toliver & More Dominate This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist

Each week, we round up the best of the best from New Music Fridays for our Fire Emoji playlist, and this week, Don Toliver makes his presence felt. The rapper's long-awaited album Life Of A Don finally dropped in its entirety on Friday with two appearances from Travis Scott. Their "Flocky Flocky" collab, as well as the homage to H-Town's codeine concoction, "Get Throwed" and "BOGUS" dominate this week's Fire Emoji playlist update.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy