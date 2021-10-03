CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccinated or not, everyone is likely to get COVID-19 at some point, many experts say

By Teri Sforza
OCRegister
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePssst. Sit down. Brace yourself. Sooner or later, we’re all going to get COVID-19, many experts say. Even if we’re fully vaccinated. “The idea that we’re going to live our lives without ever getting it is a fantasy — and a dangerous one,” said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and demographer at UC Irvine. “A lot of people just don’t understand that. We’re all going to get it.”

Comments / 113

Bently
6d ago

Not true not everyone will get it this is a lie.the virus is out of here if you get anything it will be the flu and they will call it covid

Reply(8)
46
Gigi Godzilla
6d ago

I've managed to avoid it since day one Thank God! I take extra precautions but you know what, it works for me and that's all that matters!

Reply(7)
27
Phillip Miller
6d ago

The vaccinated created the Delta variant. Natural immunity protects you from the Delta variant. There will be no herd immunity until everyone has had Covid.

Reply(2)
19
IN THIS ARTICLE
