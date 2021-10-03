ESG Outlook: Debbie Shakespeare of Avery Dennison Retail Branding and Information Solutions

Working together for over a decade, PUMA and Bastian Solutions doubled down on North America retail e-commerce distribution operations, specifically creating a hub for greater east coast access. At the heart of the Indianapolis facility is the cutting-edge goods to person, AutoStore Black Line. In charge of the day-to-day operations, NFI Cal Cartage, a third-party logistics company, was integral to finding a solution combination that supported labor with ergonomic solutions and maximized the facility's potential. "[Bastian Solutions has] our best interest at heart, and they deliver upon what they say they are going to do," John Amato, Senior Vice President at Cal Cartage/NFI. A relationship a decade in the making, together, PUMA, NFI/Cal Cartage, Bastian Solutions and AutoStore rolled out a distribution center automation system that is marked as "A game-changer for PUMA," said Helmut Liebbrandt, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain & Logistics, PUMA North America, "the story continues together with Bastian."
