Redemption of a Rogue review – dark Irish humour in a suicide denied

By Simran Hans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Aaron Monaghan as the hapless Jimmy

Jimmy (Aaron Monaghan) wants to kill himself, but he keeps being interrupted. There are only so many grim jokes to be wrung from a noose, but Irish writer-director Philip Doherty has a good go with this gloomy comedy.

After seven years away, Jimmy returns to his hometown in County Cavan to find his abusive father (Hugh B O’Brien) on his deathbed. A scuffle leads to Dad’s death and with it an onslaught of rain that will last for 40 days. According to his will, the funeral is not to be held until the downpour ceases, so the body is kept cool in a drawer of frozen pizzas until further notice.

Jimmy’s suicide, then, is on ice too. As he wanders glumly from barn to bar and back again, he’s reminded, repeatedly, of his various humiliations. It takes Masha (Aisling O’Mara), an immigrant drug dealer and the town’s self-described “slut” to begin to thaw his heart. A few playful touches thankfully lighten the dour mood, including a talking Virgin Mary who asks Jimmy for a fag as he turns to the church for salvation.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogue#Suicide#Humour#Irish
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Third Coast Review

Review: Rogue Lords Is a Roguelike Perfect for October

Ever since Dungeon Keeper taught me that being evil in a video game can be fun, I’ve had no problems being the bad guy. I mean, in most role-playing games I always take the “good” morality choice, but if a game encourages me to be evil, there’s nothing wrong with doing just that. Rogue Lords doesn’t just ask you to play a villain, however, it wants you to play THE villain: the devil himself.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Rogue Lords (PC) REVIEW – Not Quite Lord of The Roguelikes

Home Gaming Game Reviews Rogue Lords (PC) REVIEW – Not Quite Lord of The Roguelikes. Roguelikes have been taking over the world of gaming for quite some time now. The randomness of each run draws players in to find new loot or abilities, hoping they make it to the endgame. However, what if you could load the dice to ensure a favorable outcome? Some would call that unfair, but Rogue Lords makes that its main draw. While traditional in its base, Rogue Lords changes a couple things up to differentiate itself from a slew of other roguelikes, for better or for worse.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Rogue Lords Review: Your Own Campaign of Terror

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s no wonder people are already dusting off their annual no-explanation-necessary costumes. Here is a new turn-based roguelike adventure, just in time for the festive season. Rogue Lords isn’t just a fun romp through a despairing medieval land. It’s also a celebration of the...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna in Paramount+’s ‘Madame X’: Film Review

An impressively designed production from a star hoping to convey the deep empathy she feels for pretty much every group suffering during these troubled times, Madonna’s Madame X showcases the eponymous album, in which she draws on new influences ranging from Colombian rap to Portuguese fado. An uncharitable observer might dub this The Appropriation Tour, aligning a star whose relevance has faded with both unimpeachably authentic music and the in-the-streets energy of social justice movements. But wherever one draws the line between supporting a group and co-opting it, X captures a night of solid performances and top-notch stagecraft. Just don’t...
PARAMOUNT, CA
wamc.org

The redemption of Bobby Love

Bobby and Cheryl Love joins us this morning to tell the true account of an escaped convict and his wife of thirty-five-plus years who never knew his secret. It captured the imaginations of millions when it hit Humans of New York last fall, and now with the new book, "The Redemption of Bobby Love."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fangirlish.com

‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season 1B Advance Review: “Redemption Is A Process”

There is very little left for a new batch of Leverage: Redemption! This Friday, October 8, eight new episodes of the show, AKA Season 1B arrives and yeah, we got it, you are dying to know something about what awaits you in the new episodes! We have your back and here’s our Leverage: Redemption season 1B advance review with some fun teasers.
TV SERIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Poetry Collection Darkness on the Face of the Deep Takes Risks with Emotional Depths

In Darkness on the Face of the Deep, Third Coast Review writer Patrick T. Reardon’s poems grapple with the depths—ours. His poems take us on Job’s journey. There are writers who risk such paths: Franz Wright, Rilke, Mary Karr, and Patrick Kavanaugh, for example. But few dare such vulnerability for fear of getting lost in wrestling with their own inner doubts and demons. In short, Reardon goes there.
CHICAGO, IL
