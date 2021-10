AUBURN | The defense had done its job. Now, it was up to Bo Nix and the Auburn offense to march 92 yards down the field and exorcise the demons that Tiger Stadium held over the Tigers for the last 22 years. For a quarterback who spent the last part of last Saturday's comeback victory against Georgia State on the sideline, it was his time to put a historic drive in the record books of this insane rivalry.

