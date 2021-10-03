Browns vs. Vikings: Live stream, kickoff time, TV channel, how to watch (Week 4)

The Cleveland Browns will look to move back atop the AFC North on Sunday afternoon as they go for their third straight win on the road in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Cleveland (2-1) is coming off two straight impressive wins over the Bears and Texans by double digits but will face a more challenging matchup in Minnesota this time around. Star running back Dalvin Cook is expected to be back in the lineup for the 1-2 Vikings which should help a high-powered Minnesota offense that is averaging nearly 30 points per game despite their sub .500 record.