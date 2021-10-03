CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns vs. Vikings: Live stream, kickoff time, TV channel, how to watch (Week 4)

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Browns will look to move back atop the AFC North on Sunday afternoon as they go for their third straight win on the road in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Cleveland (2-1) is coming off two straight impressive wins over the Bears and Texans by double digits but will face a more challenging matchup in Minnesota this time around. Star running back Dalvin Cook is expected to be back in the lineup for the 1-2 Vikings which should help a high-powered Minnesota offense that is averaging nearly 30 points per game despite their sub .500 record.

