This is a big one. With a win, the Yankees’ lead over the Blue Jays will go to three games and two games over the Mariners. No matter what, they’re going to have some work to do in the final series of the season, but a win tonight would give the Yankees one foot in the door. On the other hand, a loss will put the Yankees just one game up on Seattle and Toronto, may put them into a tie with the Red Sox, and will almost certainly ensure that the entire weekend against Tampa is a nervy affair.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO