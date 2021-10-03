Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In October 2021? 3 To Watch

3 Top Dividend Stocks For Your Watchlist This Week. As the broader stock market continues to extend its volatile streak, dividend stocks continue to gain traction among investors. If anything, this would be due to a wide variety of factors weighing in on the market now. These range from the less-than-ideal economic backdrop to active debates about the debt ceiling. Accordingly, this could see investors looking for more consistent returns in the form of dividends. For the uninitiated, dividends are essentially payouts from companies towards shareholders. With the promise of either quarterly or monthly returns on top of potential equity gains, I can see the current appeal.