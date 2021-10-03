CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Tannehill appears to be headed towards a season-long regression

Cover picture for the articleWe are now three weeks into the NFL season, and the Tennessee Titans sit atop the AFC South with a 2-1 record. While there are areas that say the direction this team and its quarterback Ryan Tannehill are headed in are positive, there are also areas of concern. Defensively, they have shown progress from the bottom-ranked unit that was on display in 2020 to one that is now getting off the field more frequently on third down.

tannihill will shake off these early season burdens as his receivers get on the same page with him. he has proven himself a feild general since taking over after mm8 flopped. the O-line will need to pick up their pass protection and that will open up the passing game considerably. we, the Titan faithful, have confidence in our guys. titanup and shut the naysayers down.

Ryan Tannehill throws 3 TDs as Titans hold off Colts 25-16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know it's almost impossible to win a game turning the ball over three times. They found a way to overcome their mistakes for a big win against a team they rarely beat, especially in Nashville. Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three...
Colts still winless after losing to Ryan Tannehill, Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans know it's almost impossible to win a game turning the ball over three times. They found a way to overcome their mistakes for a big win against a team they rarely beat, especially in Nashville. Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns...
Fantasy start or sit Week 4: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans D/ST

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is off to a solid start to the 2021 season for fantasy managers, but his first three games haven’t come without some blemishes. Tannehill tallied 197 passing yards, a career-high 56 rushing yards and three scores in Week 3, but also added a pair of interceptions that lowered his final fantasy output. Turnovers continue to be a concern for the Titans quarterback, as he now has six over three games.
Ryan Tannehill’s touchdown throw gives Titans a 7-0 lead

In Tennessee, all eyes are on Carson Wentz, who started with two sprained ankles. He went 0-for-2 on his first two throws, and Jonathan Taylor‘s one run went for 2 yards as the Colts went three-and-out. The Titans got the ball back on their own 29, where they started their...
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry help Titans top Colts

Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes and Derrick Henry ran for 113 yards as the Tennessee Titans pulled out a 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Nashville, Tenn. Tannehill hit Jeremy McNichols for a 10-yard scoring strike with 12:56 left in the game, followed by a two-point conversion run...
Ryan Tannehill “confident in whoever” lines up at wide receiver

The Titans were missing both of their starting wide receivers at Wednesday’s practice. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown were both out of action due to hamstring injuries. Reports this week have indicated that both players could miss the Week Four game against the Jets, which would leave receiver duties to Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Josh Reynolds, Cameron Batson, and Racey McMath.
Titans know they need to do better job protecting Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans know they have to be better in protecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. In their two losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets, Tannehill has been sacked 13 times. In their two wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts, Tannehill was sacked a total of four times.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill confident in 'next man' approach to WR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The acquisition of wide receiver Julio Jones was supposed to be the move that pushed the Tennessee Titans' passing game over the top. Pairing Jones with A.J. Brown gave Tennessee a dynamic duo that would make opposing defenses pay when they loaded the box in an attempt to slow down running back Derrick Henry.
Fantasy Football 5 Up, 5 Down: D'Andre Swift, Terry McLaurin Up; Ryan Tannehill, Trey Sermon Down for Week 4

With injuries to a lot of big-name players, fantasy managers may be struggling to figure out who to start in Week 4. Christian McCaffrey, A.J. Brown and Dalvin Cook all were injured or did not play in Week 3, among others. Hopefully, fantasy managers have their backups or at least other options on their bench (or waiver wire) but if not, they may be looking around to see who they can turn to fill out their lineup. Keep an eye on the injuries to be sure that your players will be active as a lot of big names did not practice at the beginning of this week.
We Have to Play Clean Football | Ryan Tannehill Player Interview

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is not going to let injuries stop Tennessee from steamrolling the Jets

Ryan Tannehill is confident the Tennessee Titans can take care of their business in Week 4 regardless of the availability designations of wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, who are both dealing with hamstring issues. The Titans, after all, are just facing the winless New York Jets on the road. But more than that, Tannehill believes in the depth of the Titans, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.
Ryan Tannehill spurned in recent take on QB Fantasy value

No one’s exactly clamoring to get Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill in NFL Fantasy football. He doesn’t have a lot of upside, Tennessee heavily relies on the running game, and by all accounts, Tannehill is seen by many as an average QB. We still love him, and he fits in...
Ryan Tannehill receives low ranking from 3 Fantasy experts in Week 4

There’s the NFL, and there’s Fantasy football. Perhaps life has taught you, especially over the past ten years that those two animals are completely different monsters. There are some grey areas however like this one. If you’re a Tennessee Titans fan, no one would be surprised if you may have indrafted Ryan Tannehill as your quarterback during your league’s Fantasy draft.
As an Offense We Have to Find a Way to Execute | Ryan Tannehill Player Interview

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill addresses reporters following Tennessee's week 4 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us...
Titans determined to fix issues protecting QB Ryan Tannehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are having serious issues protecting their quarterback. After being sacked only 24 times all of last season, Ryan Tannehill has been taken down 17 times — most in the NFL through four games. Only Carson Wentz of Indianapolis (35) and New England's Mac Jones (34) have been hit more than Tannehill (32).
Ryan Tannehill updated MVP odds ahead of Week 5

The Tennessee Titans just suffered their most humiliating loss of the year, and you can expect certain players’ chances at winning the MVP trophy to decrease. That includes starting Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. According to WynnBET, Ryan Tannehill’s odds of winning league MVP are +7500. That ties him with Carson...
