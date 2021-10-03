Ryan Tannehill appears to be headed towards a season-long regression

With injuries to a lot of big-name players, fantasy managers may be struggling to figure out who to start in Week 4. Christian McCaffrey, A.J. Brown and Dalvin Cook all were injured or did not play in Week 3, among others. Hopefully, fantasy managers have their backups or at least other options on their bench (or waiver wire) but if not, they may be looking around to see who they can turn to fill out their lineup. Keep an eye on the injuries to be sure that your players will be active as a lot of big names did not practice at the beginning of this week.

