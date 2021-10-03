CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

National Taco Day or Taco Tuesday? Deals continue and Taco Bell rewards members can try new taco

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 11 days ago

UPDATE: Most National Taco Day deals ended Oct. 4 but expect to find some specials Tuesday for "Taco Tuesday." On Oct. 5, Taco Bell sent rewards members an email saying they can order the new Cantina Crispy Melt Taco Tuesday and Wednesday on the app before it's readily available.

This week, you don’t have to wait until Tuesday for taco deals.

Monday is National Taco Day, and national and regional taco chains are marking the day a taco lover's fiesta with free tacos or specials.

According to the made-up food holiday’s website, NationalTacoDay.com , Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year, which is an estimated 490,000 miles of tacos.

Oct. 4  is also National Vodka Day and National Cinnamon Roll Day, but there are far fewer discounts for spirits and sweet treats.

Many of the deals Monday require an app and being registered for a loyalty program. In some cases, a coupon is needed and offers are while supplies last at participating locations.

Taco Bell's new Cantina Crispy Melt Taco

Taco Bell Rewards members check your email. Members were sent an email about how to get early access to the new Cantina Crispy Melt Taco Tuesday now through Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Early access is only available in the app. On the app, tap "My Rewards then Challenges," Taco Bell said in the email.

According to the fine print, the new taco is "redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app for instore/drive-thru pickup orders, at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last."

You need to be a registered user to try the taco. New members get a freebie when signing up at Tacobell.com/rewards .

El Pollo Loco: Crunchy tacos are back

The chain known for its fire-grilled chicken is bringing back its Crunchy Taco as its “first-ever, digital-only menu item” Monday through Nov. 1. It’s available to purchase on the El Pollo Loco app and website Oct. 4 through Nov. 1.

On Taco Day Monday, every Crunchy Taco order came with a free Mexican Coke. Also, Loco Rewards members got a buy-one-get-one offer in their account that can be used to get another Crunchy Taco for free that day. Sign up at Elpolloloco.com/rewards .

Jack in the Box brings back Monster Tacos

Jack in the Box announced Monday that it has brought back its Monster Tacos for a limited time. Now through Halloween, the tacos can be purchased while supplies last.

The special tacos are two for $3 with a purchase and can be bought in-store, via delivery or through the restaurant’s app. For downloading the app, consumers will be enrolled in the brand's new loyalty program, The Jack Pack, and can get 25% off their next in-app purchase.

For signing up for text messages at Jackinthebox.com/offers , you can also get two free tacos with any purchase, which is part of an ongoing promotion.

Chipotle: Free chips and guac after joining rewards program

Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed to USA TODAY that the fast-casual chain wouldn't have a National Taco Day deal. However, if you haven't already signed up for Chipotle Rewards you can get a freebie after your first purchase as a member.

Sign up for Chipotle Rewards at Chipotle.com/rewards .

Moe's: Free queso for joining rewards

Moe's Southwestern Grill doesn't have a Taco Day deal but new members of its loyalty program can get a free cup of queso. Sign up at Moes.com/rewards or by downloading the app and registering for the Moe Rewards program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6XIK_0cFkUnuH00
Taco Bell has a freebie for National Taco Day 2021. Taco Bell

Taco Bell Taco Day: Free taco with app purchase

Taco Bell says it is celebrating National Taco Day internationally this year with promotions throughout 24 markets around the globe. In the U.S., fans can score a free Crunchy Taco Monday by placing a $1 minimum order via the app. If you don't have the app, get a freebie when joining at Tacobell.com/rewards .

Taco Bell recently made its loyalty program "more rewarding" and it can also be used in restaurants, at the drive-thru and on digital kiosks.

Grubhub also is offering $5 off orders of $15 or more Monday with the on-demand delivery service.

7-Eleven: Mini taco deals for Taco Day

7-Eleven said its 7Rewards loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for $1 Monday at participating locations nationwide.

The nation's largest convenience store chain also has a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the mini tacos for 7NOW Delivery.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsEjd_0cFkUnuH00
7-Eleven stores have a deal for National Taco Day. 7-Eleven

Del Taco: Get a free quesadilla taco Monday

Del Taco is giving away its new Stuffed Quesadilla Taco for free with any purchase Monday, which is the last day of the chain's 10 days of deals that started Sept. 25.

Registering and downloading for the chain’s Del Yeah! Rewards app is needed to access the deals and there’s a limit of one offer per guest. You'll also get two free tacos for creating an account. Go to Deltaco.com/delyeahrewards .

Long John Silver's: Free taco with combo meal

The chain is giving away free tacos Monday with the purchase of combo meals.

At participating locations, choose to have your taco filled with: wild-caught, batter-dipped Alaska Pollock, wild-caught, hand-cut North Pacific Salmon, grilled shrimp or crispy breaded, buttery Norway Lobster Bites.

You'll also need a coupon that will be posted to the chain's social media and sent to email club members. Sign up for future emails at Ljsilvers.com/coupons .

National Taco Day deals and freebies

The following offers are available Monday, Oct. 4, unless otherwise noted. Always check with your closest location as offers and participation can vary. Some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Baja Fresh : Club Baja Rewards members get double points Monday through Oct. 10 with qualifying purchases online or in-store. New members have to sign up 24 hours before Monday to get this offer.

Bubbakoo's Burritos : App users get double points Monday.

Carl's Jr : Get the Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger Small Combo for $7.99 Monday with a coupon. To get this deal, you need to be signed up for the chain's email list. Sign up at Carlsjr.com .

Casey's : Get a large taco pizza for $12.99 Monday.

Chronic Taco : Get a free taco when you purchase a fountain drink Monday. You can order online, through the app or at restaurants.

Chuy's : Add a crispy taco or soft ground beef taco to any entree for $1 Monday. There will also be $1 floaters to top margaritas. And if you dress like a taco, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to Chuy’s for a free, dine-in entrée of your choice.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop : The Baja-style taco restaurant celebrates Monday with $1.50 select tacos.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters : It's not a Taco Day deal, but Monday is the last day to enter the "Pumpkin Spice for Life" contest at Pumpkinspiceforlife.com . One winner will be randomly selected to win the seasonal flavor by entering their email on the site.

On The Border : Get endless tacos Monday starting at $10.99.

PT's Taverns : All 64 locations in the Las Vegas Valley will have chicken tacos for $2 each Monday.

Qdoba : New and existing rewards members get double rewards points Monday on any purchase. Sign up to become a rewards member at Qdoba.com/rewards .

Rubio's Coastal Grill : Get a free à la carte taco Monday with any purchase. Use a coupon posted at Rubios.com/national-taco-day-offer in restaurants and when ordering online or through the app, use coupon code TACO.

Taco Cabana : Get $1 Bean & Cheese, Ground Beef and Shredded Chicken Tacos Monday at participating Texas locations. Not available through third-party delivery services.

Taco Del Mar : Buy one taco, get one free on online orders Monday with a code that will be posted on the chain's Facebook page . Limit four.

Taco John’s : The chain is giving away free Fried Chicken Tacos Monday with a coupon on its app.

Tijuana Flats : Rewards members get a free taco with any purchase of $2 or more Monday with an in-app offer. You need to create an account before 7 p.m. EDT Monday to qualify and first-time members also will get a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up. Learn more at Tijuanaflats.com/rewards .

Torchy’s Tacos : Get free delivery Monday through Oct. 10 on all orders placed through the chain's website. The chain said there won't be a service or delivery fee. You can also sign up for its rewards club at Tacojunkies.torchystacos.com for the "chance to receive special offers on National Taco Day," the company told USA TODAY.

More deals: Local taco shops and smaller chains may also offer deals Monday. An easy way to find out is to check social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mq4GE_0cFkUnuH00
Krispy Kreme has cinnamon rolls for a limited time. Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp.

National Cinnamon Roll Day: Deals at Cinnabon, Krispy Kreme, more

The following offers are available at participating locations.

Cinnabon : The brand said it has transformed National Cinnamon Roll Day into a week-long "Cinna-celebration." From Monday through Oct. 10 there is a "$0 delivery fee" on orders $15 or more placed through its app or website. New Cinnabon Rewards members can redeem their four-count BonBites offer and members can get double rewards points on select items. Sign up at Cinnabon.com/rewards .

Cinnaholic : Get buy-one-get-one-free cinnamon rolls Monday. Limit of 12 rolls per person. Not valid with online or third-party delivery.

Krispy Kreme : Through Oct. 10, the doughnut chain has its first-ever Cinnamon Rolls. If you are signed up for Krispy Kreme's loyalty program, you may have received an offer for a free cinnamon bun latte Monday when you purchase a four-count of the rolls. Also, through Dec. 31, get a free glazed doughnut for showing a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

Coffee Day 2021 deals continue

Sept. 29 was National Coffee Day and Oct. 1 was International Coffee Day . The following deals are ongoing:

McDonald's : The fast-food giant has a 99-cent hot or iced coffee through the end of the year on its app. The deal is for any size premium-roast or iced coffee and can be used once per day. With the fast-food giant's app and new MyMcDonald’s Rewards , you'll earn a freebie after you make your first purchase now through Dec. 31.

Panera Bread : If you haven't joined Panera's unlimited coffee subscription for $8.99 a month, there is a deal for new subscribers. Sign up for free coffee through the end of the year. Some exclusions apply.

Sonic Drive-In : For a limited time, get the new Mocha Crunch Blast for 50% off with a deal in the chain's app. The offer can only be used one time per account.

Tim Hortons : The chain said National Coffee Day is Coffee Month this year and is celebrating through Oct. 26 with any size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents when ordering on the Tim Hortons app or online. Through Nov. 9, new Tims Rewards members also get a free donut with the purchase of any coffee beverage.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Taco Day or Taco Tuesday? Deals continue and Taco Bell rewards members can try new taco

