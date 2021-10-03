CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints vs Giants pregame live chat: Get ready for Week 4 with latest updates, live mailbag

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJ3IB_0cFkUjNN00

It took a month longer than expected, but the Saints will finally get to host a game inside the Caesars Superdome with a full-capacity crowd. But exactly how much of an advantage will it be?

Join today's pregame live chat with WWL Digital Sports Producer Jeff Nowak to go over all the news, notes, inactives, and get share questions on either feed for live answers ahead of the Saints' showdown with the Giants in Week 4.

THE GAME

New York Giants (0-3, 4th NFC East) at New Orleans Saints (2-1; 2nd NFC South)

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

When: Noon, Sunday, Oct. 3

TV: FOX

Listen: WWL AM-870; FM-1053

Join WWL Radio and Audacy Sports digital producer Jeff Nowak in our weekly pregame live chat for the latest news, notes injury updates and more. And share your questions and hot takes in the comments feed to be answered live.

You can follow the stream in the player at the top of the page, or at the embed above. To submit questions, click here to join the show on YouTube, or here to join on Facebook where you can get into the conversation by submitting a comment/question to be answered live.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Live Chat#Radio On#American Football#Wwl Digital Sports#New York Giants#Caesars Superdome#Wwl Radio#Audacy Sports
chatsports.com

Falcons vs Giants Week 3 Postgame Show: The Falcoholic Live

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to our Falcons vs Giants Week 3Postgame Show! The Atlanta Falcons finally found a way to win, with Younghoe Koo nailing a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta the 17-14 victory over the New York Giants. Join the crew at 4:15 PM ET as they break down the surprisingly game performance of the defense and the surprisingly poor performance of the offense in Week 3.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons, Week 3: Live updates

The New York Giants (0-2) host the also 0-2 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX). The Giants will also honor Eli Manning at halftime, retiring his jersey and entering him into the franchise’s Ring of Honor. Find all of our pre-game, in-game, and post-game coverage in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Saints Game Today: Saints vs. Patriots injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NFL game

The following players have been ruled out for today’s game in Foxborough:. After getting dinged up in Week 1, Marshon Lattimore was questionable throughout last week. The good news for Saints fans, however, is that Lattimore will be suiting up against the Patriots and hopefully he’ll be able to pick off rookie Mac Jones at some point during the game.
NFL
Tom's Guide

Saints vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Saints vs Patriots live stream will have New England hoping for an encore performance from their young quarterback, while Jameis Winston will use this NFL live stream to try and find a middle ground between his first start and second start with New Orleans. Saints vs Patriots channel, start...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Saints vs. Patriots Pregame Report - Week 3

The Saints and Patriots square off in what should be a very entertaining Week 3 early game. New Orleans looks to rebound after a poor showing last Sunday, while New England looks to keep momentum going after beating up on the Jets. Sean Payton is 1-2 against Bill Belichick, with the lone win coming in 2009. They were close in that 2013 matchup, but a last-second touchdown to Kenbrell Thompkins let the Patriots prevail. In 2017, New England completely dominated New Orleans inside the Superdome.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

NFL Week 3 Patriots vs. Saints: Live updates, score, news, game details, open thread

It was never really much of a game, as the New Orleans Saints dominated the New England Patriots throughout Sunday’s matchup, defeating them by a score of 28-13. Their defense got to Mac Jones early and often, intercepting him three times and hitting him 11 times. Their offense dominated on the ground, picking up yardage at will throughout their final touchdown drive to finally put things away late in the fourth quarter. New England saw James White go down with an injury, Jonnu Smith drop four passes, and their mostly reliable special teams unit make mistake after mistake.
NFL
USA Today

Updated Saints practice squad for Week 4 vs. Giants

The New Orleans Saints made a small change to their practice squad on Tuesday, re-signing offensive lineman Jordan Mills while releasing cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, per the daily NFL transactions wire. Mills, 30, previously joined the Saints for training camp before he was released during final roster cuts. He’s a career...
NFL
chatsports.com

Saints vs Giants: Key Matchups in Week 4

The New Orleans Saints are finally home. Awaiting them is one of the NFL’s best homefield advantages. The Saints fans have been waiting for this game over a year. Coming into town are the New York Giants who have not won a game. Although, the Giants have kept their last two games very close. Meanwhile, the Saints are coming home with a win from Foxborough. The Saints dominated the Patriots in week three to get their second win on the year. If the Saints want to continue the winning ways, then they need to win these key matchups in week four of the NFL regular season.
NFL
brproud.com

LIVE BLOG: Saints fall 27-21 in OT to Giants at home

Saquon Barkley runs it in for a 6 yard touchdown. Giants win 27-21 :36 Giants Graham Gano 48 yard field goal is good. Tied game. 21 all. 6:52 Giants Daniel Jones to RB Saquon Barkley for a 54 yard touchdown. Two point conversation good. Saints 21-18 12:09 QB Taysom Hill...
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy