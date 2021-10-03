CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 4: Injuries, Bets and DFS Lineups

By Kyle Wood
Good morning! Happy NFL Sunday. Let’s get you right up to speed on the latest injury news ahead of today’s games.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

The injury report for this week is long and dotted with fantasy football starters. Some of the stars on this week’s list include Dalvin Cook, Lamar Jackson, and A.J. Brown.

Find out if your players are active, doubtful and still questionable as you lock in your lineups. More news will come in on players whose status is in question, so check back for updates as we near kickoff.

Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

During the games, a live blog on si.com/fantasy will notify you of injured players and the severity of their injuries. Follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter for updates as well.

Must Read Articles Before Kickoff

SI Staff NFL Picks: Follow our analysts’ picks for this Sunday’s games and hear them out as they each explain their best bet. There’s a lot of action on the Lions +3 (-118) against the Bears , see which side our experts fall on in this NFC North battle.

Million-Dollar Lineup: Shawn Childs has lineup advice to help you craft the perfect DFS lineup and win big today.

Week 4 Player Props: The betting market has been profitable for all that have followed our weekly player prop guide and Week 4 will be no different!

Fantasy Player Rankings: Michael Fabiano ranked his top plays at each position for you to review before you lock in your lineup. He likes Josh Allen as his top quarterback against Houston; see which other quarterbacks fall in line behind him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMSWo_0cFkUgjC00

Play of the Day

The third most expensive Bills receiver in DFS is the one fresh off a two-touchdown outing. That would be Emmanuel Sanders . He and quarterback Josh Allen connected in the end zone twice last week in a blowout win against Washington. Those two touchdowns are more than Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley have caught combined this season. Sanders is developing an important rapport with Allen, who is beginning to play like his 2020 self. There’s great value in plugging sanders at your WR2 or flex spot in DFS.

He’s tied for first on the team in receiving yards with Beasley (194) despite seeing fewer targets than Beasley or Diggs. Sanders has made big plays with the passes Allen has thrown his way (17.6 yards per catch) and he should only see more in what should be a blowout win against the Texans. SI Sportsbook has the line at -17 (-110) in favor of Buffalo. At least one of those scores should come from Sanders.

I hope all of your bets cash and that you get out to a healthy lead in all of your fantasy leagues. I’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday.

