Yet Another Pokémon Game Is In The Works According To Leak

By Imogen Mellor
 6 days ago
There seems to be something The Pokémon Company hasn't told us yet. Pokémon has a lot going for it right now. It's seen continued success with Pokémon Go, the brand new and extremely popular MOMA Pokémon Unite and that's without mentioning there are two unreleased games we're still waiting for - theDiamond and Pearl remake and open-world adventure Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There is so much going on right now and yet leaks suggest there is yet another game in the works that we've not heard anything about.

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

