Detroit, MI

Police arrest 3 men, teen in theft of high-end vehicles

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
Three Detroit men and a teenage boy have been arrested in connection with the theft of four high-end vehicles valued at nearly $330,000 from a southeastern Michigan car dealership.

The thefts occurred Wednesday in Highland Township, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said Thursday in a release.

Vehicle key fobs were stolen from an office. Two of the vehicles were driven out through the showroom’s glass door wall.

An area auto theft unit tracked a 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat SRT later Wednesday to Birmingham, northwest of Detroit. The driver crashed the SUV into a brick wall while fleeing.

He and two passengers were arrested. The passengers were wearing masks that covered their faces except for the eyes. Police recovered $5,800, a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine holding 30 rounds and a computer device used to reprogram key fobs.

The sheriff’s office said the men are not believed to have stolen the Durango but paid $5,000 for one of the vehicles. The Durango is valued at about $100,000.

A 15-year-old male, a younger brother of one of the men, was arrested later in Detroit.

A 2021 Dodge Durango GT, 2021 Dodge Ram TRX and a 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT also were stolen and later recovered.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the suspects were involved in a commercial auto theft ring.

The thefts also are connected to several break-ins Wednesday at gas stations in western Oakland County where cash, cigarettes and other merchandise were taken, Bouchard’s office said.

Rhonda Renai Washington
6d ago

ppl with these expensive Hellcats should be very careful bc these car thieves are looking for you. It's ashame ppl can't drive what they want without someone attempting to take their life or car. I wouldn't care if it does cost 100,000 plus.... you can have it..... it's insured

Gregorysims
6d ago

Nothing left in Detroit, cities so thief’s come to suburbs. Be ready for them.

