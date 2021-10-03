CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Looking Back at the Most Iconic Fashion Looks in ‘Mean Girls’

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVDSt_0cFkUbJZ00
Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried in "Mean Girls" Mean Girls/Instagram

Though it’s been more than 17 years since “Mean Girls” was released, it still remains one of the most references movies in pop culture today.

Written by Tina Fey, the 2004 teen comedy follows the story of a teenage girl named Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan), who just moved from Africa to Illinois with her family as she joins the exclusive clique called “The Plastics” at her new high school and navigates social cliques, bullying and boys.

Starring alongside Lohan were Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who played Regina George, Karen Smith, Gretchen Wieners, Aaron Samuels, Janis Ian, Damian, Mrs. George and Ms. Norbury, respectively.

When it was released, the movie was a commercial success and received positive reviews, with critics praising the performances by Lohan, McAdams, Caplan and Seyfried.

Considered one of the most quotable movies of all time, a great number of the movie’s iconic quotes are still used today in GIFs, memes and now TikToks.

Though the movie was released April 30, 2004, fans still celebrate “Mean Girls Day” on social media on Oct. 3, due to a quote said by Cady in the movie in which she recalls all the times her crush, Aaron, speaks to her, with one of them being him asking her what the date was, which was Oct. 3.

Quotes and storyline aside, the movie also encapsulated the perfect essence of fashion in the early Aughts. From low-waisted jeans, bright graphic tanks, low-rise miniskirts, Juicy Couture sweatsuits and all-pink everything, “Mean Girls” is a Y2K fashion classic. Various colors of the signature Louis Vuitton pochette bags are also seen throughout the film.

From the holes in tank tops to the “Jingle Bell Rock” talent show outfits, WWD looks at some of the more iconic fashion moments from “Mean Girls.” Scroll on for more.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Lindsay Lohan remembers iconic scene from 'Mean Girls'

Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): American actor and TV personality Lindsay Lohan, who has largely foregone acting in recent years, took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from an iconic scene of her popular film 'Mean Girls'. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor shared...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Diana Silvers On Ballet, Y2K Fashion, and the 'Cool Girl' Myth

In 2019’s hit movie Booksmart, Diana Silvers played the ultimate cool girl. As Hope, she was queer, confident, and chain-smoking — a teenage rebel without a cause (but with a heart of gold!) that will live on in cinema history. Yet over Zoom on a recent afternoon, the real Silvers, 23, is lamenting just how uncool she finds herself to be, all triggered by the mention of the universal 2020 uniform: sweatpants.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
myv949.com

Cardi B Served Look After Look For Paris Fashion Week

After weeks of seeing fire looks on runways across the globe, Card B stepped out posy-baby bump and showed all the way out at Paris fashion week! Paris was the last stop on the list of fashion week destinations for the month of September, and Cardi served 10 fire looks to end it with a bang.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
theaggie.org

Looking back at Norm

On September 14, Norm Macdonald died of leukemia, and the world of comedy was deprived of one of its most polarizing and stealthily intelligent members. Macdonald’s humor was as reserved and patient as it was quick, seeking to bewilder listeners with precise bluntness. He was singular: few other comedians are brave enough to intentionally bomb on television.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lacey Chabert
Person
Janis Ian
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Rachel Mcadams
Elle

That ’90s Show

A spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom That ’70s Show has been ordered for Netflix, Variety reports. There's currently an order for 10 episodes of the new show, titled That ’90s Show. It might seem too soon to start parodying the nineties, but there is actually a similar gap between each show's premiere date and the year their universes are set in. This iteration will be produced by Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, who were responsible for That ’70s Show and its much less successful spinoff, That ’80s Show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Show#Comedy#Juicy Couture
Footwear News

Worst-Dressed at the 2021 Emmy Awards, According to You

The 2021 Emmy Awards is always an occasion to make a statement on the red carpet. This year’s black tie affair featured an array of bold and statement-making looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded select celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many actors’ and actress’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock, surprise and confusion over a variety of celebrities’ outfits that appeared on the carpet throughout the evening. From colorful suits to supersized sleeves, discover some of the 2021 Emmy Awards’ worst...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
romper.com

60 Famous People You Probably Didn’t Know Were Related

You may not realize it, but there are actually a lot of really famous family connections in the entertainment industry. Consider, for instance, brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth, sisters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, mother-daughter Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, and of course, the Kardashians. But there are also a lot of family ties branching out across Hollywood (and the nation) that are lesser known, and those are some of the most interesting. In fact, there are at least 60 celebrities you probably didn’t know were related to each other, so prepare to be surprised.
RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy