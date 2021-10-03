Tom Brady returns to New England with Bucs: Top 10 moments of ex-Patriots quarterback's career in Foxborough

The last time Tom Brady threw a pass at Gillette Stadium he was watching former teammate Logan Ryan celebrate in the end zone as the then-Titans cornerback picked him off and returned it back for a score. Not only did that ice the game for Tennessee in their Wild-Card playoff matchup with New England back during the 2019 season, but that proved to be the end for Brady as a member of the Patriots. Later that offseason, the quarterback would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and put an end to the two-decade run of dominance he had while in Foxborough.