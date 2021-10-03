CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady returns to New England with Bucs: Top 10 moments of ex-Patriots quarterback's career in Foxborough

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Tom Brady threw a pass at Gillette Stadium he was watching former teammate Logan Ryan celebrate in the end zone as the then-Titans cornerback picked him off and returned it back for a score. Not only did that ice the game for Tennessee in their Wild-Card playoff matchup with New England back during the 2019 season, but that proved to be the end for Brady as a member of the Patriots. Later that offseason, the quarterback would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and put an end to the two-decade run of dominance he had while in Foxborough.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mo Lewis
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Peyton Manning
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bucs#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Super Bowl#Gillette Stadium#Nflthrowback#Cbs#New Englanders#Bears
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
neworleanssun.com

Regular-season showdown: Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to New England

Leave it to resident comedian Bill Belichick to provide a bit of levity heading into arguably the most publicized regular-season game in NFL history. The typically close-to-the-vest Belichick actually was quick with a joke after he walked up to the podium for his Wednesday morning press conference. "What's going on?...
NFL
myq105.com

Photos From Tom Brady’s First Trip To New England as a Buc

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their third win of the season as TB12 played his first game at Gillette Stadium as a visitor. Tom Brady waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Maddie...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

TOM BRADY’S RETURN TO NEW ENGLAND ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS MEMORABLE PRIMETIME QB MOMENTS FOR AL MICHAELS

Michaels to Call His 44th Game with Tom Brady as Starting QB as Buccaneers visit Patriots on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock & Universo) “I can’t remember a regular season game more anticipated than this one. Two or three years ago, there’s no way you could have dreamed up this scenario.” – Al Michaels.
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots: The key X-factor against Tom Brady and the Bucs

The New England Patriots X-factor against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is their pass rush, and one of their top players in particular. The defense will have to be the difference-maker against the best quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady, and Tampa Bay if the Patriots are to even their record at 2-2.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Looking forward to catching my good friend” – Mike Tyson excited for Tom Brady and Jim Gray’s new podcast

Mike Tyson is one of the most influential figures in the history of Boxing. The baddest man on the planet ruled the 80s and 90s, before bowing out of the sport in the mid-2000s. Since then he has been prominent off the court as well. ‘Iron Mike’ has featured in a number of films, become an able businessman, and now soaring as a digital content creator as well.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy