CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kacey Musgraves Nods To Forrest Gump Scene On SNL Season Premiere

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night was the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live, and Kacey Musgraves was the musical guest opposite host Owen Wilson. She performed two tracks from her recent album star-crossed, “justified” and “camera roll.” During the former, she paid tribute to a scene in Forrest Gump in which Robin Wright’s Jenny plays a song nude on acoustic guitar by appearing to play the song nude on acoustic guitar. For “camera roll,” she did a more traditional SNL setup. Watch videos of both below.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1025.com

Kacey Musgraves Bared Her Body And Soul On SNL

Leave it to Kacey Musgraves to open her heart and bare her soul in song, and performance. And on Saturday night she really left it all out there, including her naked self. Wearing only boots and a guitar, strategically placed, the Grammy Award winner surprised the live audience in New York, and those of us watching at home, with her performance of “Justified.” And justifiably naked? She certainly had our attention.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo: Owen Wilson And Kenan Thompson Talk Big Burgers, Belly Slappin’ With Kacey Musgraves

It’s the start of a big new season this weekend for Saturday Night Live, its 47th, to be precise. And what could be bigger than bringing two Texans on board for the show? That’s what’s on deck for SNL, as witnessed in this week’s promo, as Golden, Texas native and musical guest Kacey Musgraves and Dallas-born host Owen Wilson teamed up with Kenan Thompson (an Atlanta outlier) to bring some down-home flavor to the show’s tout. When Musgraves noted to Wilson that she is a fellow Texan, Thompson asked, “Is everything really bigger in Texas? Like, are the burgers huge?” Depends on who’s making them, Wilson responded. “I make them about the size of my fist,” Musgraves said, holding up her closed hand. “I’m not going to your barbecue,” Thompson said, pointing for emphasis. In the second segment, Thompson requested that Musgraves perform for them. “I don’t have my guitar,” she said. “That’s all right, you can just slap our little bellies,” Wilson said. “I don’t think that’s gonna work,” Musgraves said. “Maybe not for you,” Thompson quipped, launching into a Bobby McFerrin take. Musgraves returns to SNL for her first trip back since 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Robin Wright
Emory Wheel

The man in the rearview mirror; Kacey Musgraves’ ‘star-crossed’

In 2015’s “Somebody to Love,” Kacey Musgraves, speaking for her listeners or perhaps humanity, yearns for love despite imperfection: “We’re all good, but we ain’t angels/ We all sin, but we ain’t devils/ We’re all pots and we’re all kettles/ But we can’t see it in ourselves.”. After four albums...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

So Is Kacey Musgraves’s Star-crossed Really a Greek Tragedy? We Asked a Classics Professor.

Let me set the scene: one singer and recent divorcée, inspired by what else but Greek tragedy. Of course, I’m talking about Kacey Musgraves, who touted the melodramatic themes of her latest album, star-crossed, for months before we’d heard a single song or even knew the title. “This last chapter of my life and this whole last year and chapter for our country — at its most simple form, it’s a tragedy,” she told Rolling Stone back in February. She went on to talk about ideas like climax and resolution, along with the resilience of tragedy as a form, as muses for its narrative structure.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Season Premiere
The Independent

SNL 2021: Fans react to ‘emotional’ Kacey Musgraves performance

Fans have been reacting to Kacey Musgraves’ “emotional” performance on the new season premiere of SNL this evening (October 2).Musgraves appeared on the 47th season of SNL alongside host Owen Wilson. The country-pop singer delivered a touching rendition of “Camera Roll” and “Justified” from her latest album, Star Crossed, which many have interpreted as being largely about her divorce from former husband, Ruston Kelly.Musgraves played a stripped-down version of “Justified” as her first song on the show, where she was seated on a stool and strumming a guitar that concealed any clothes she may have been wearing, which...
MUSIC
usustatesman.com

Kacey Musgraves shift from country music

Singer, musician, artist, Grammy-award winner Kacey Musgraves can now add “movie star” to her long list of accomplishments and accolades. Musgraves’ fifth studio album, paired with its own short film, “Star-Crossed,” is an artistically emotional venture for the country-pop star (though I should briefly mention here that there are not a few people who reject the idea she belongs to either genre).
MUSIC
Daily Northwestern

Liner Notes: Kacey Musgraves returns with “star-crossed”

Kacey Musgraves returns vulnerable and honest with her fifth studio album, “star-crossed.” Musgraves’ latest effort details the breakdown of her marriage to fellow country singer Ruston Kelly, which led to the pair’s eventual divorce, and its aftermath. Musgraves is no stranger to writing sad songs — even her lighter 2018...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Battalion Texas AM

Kacey Musgraves breaks new ground with “star-crossed”

Kacey Musgraves’ fifth studio album, “star-crossed,” was released on Sept. 10 and showcases her continual refresh of the country genre by adding in new auditory elements, without taking away from her signature sound. Opposing her last non-Christmas album, “Golden Hour,” where Musgraves shared her story of falling in love, finding...
MUSIC
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live preview: Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves’ premiere!

Tonight the season premiere of Saturday Night Live is going to air on NBC — are you excited in advance for what’s ahead?. There are a lot of things that get us hyped-up in advance for the premiere, and it starts here with the host in Owen Wilson. Given all of the times he’s been impersonated on the show, especially by Melissa Villasenor, it’s a shock that he hasn’t been more of an established presence on the show itself over the years.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

How to Watch the ‘SNL’ Season Premiere: Where It’s Streaming and When

For nearly 50 years, audiences have been tuning into “Saturday Night Live” for their weekly dose of sketch comedy, satirical news and musical performances. When “SNL” returns to the air, it will be buoyed by 21 players, making Season 47 one of its largest casts to date. The Emmy record-holder picked up seven more trophies at this year’s ceremonies, bringing its grand total to 92.
TV SERIES
newsbrig.com

SNL Returns With Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, & A Dog The Bounty Hunter Spoof! Check Out All The Highlights HERE!

Saturday Night Live kicked off season 47 with a bang!. Owen Wilson hosted for the very first time, while Kacey Musgraves served as the musician guest. In the cold open, newcomer James Austin Johnson debuted his version of President Joe Biden, as he battled four other democrats to try and pass an expensive infrastructure plan. Ch-ch-check it out (below):
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy