Binance Lets Customers Move Stock Tokens Before Service Shuts Down

By Robert Stevens
decrypt.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto exchange Binance is allowing European customers to migrate their tokenized stocks to another company. Binance suddenly shut down its tokenized stock service in July after several regulators said the tokens likely constituted illegal securities offerings. Customers in the European Economic Area and Switzerland can now migrate tokenized stock from...

cryptopolitan.com

Binance halts crypto derivative services in South Africa

In a recent announcement, Binance decided to put a halt to crypto derivatives services in South Africa. The exchange cited local regulation issues as the reason for this sudden announcement. Binance has seen a lot of regulation pressure lately. With this year’s crypto explosion, a lot of regulatory issues burdened...
beincrypto.com

Binance Discontinues Multiple Service Offerings in South Africa

As Binance falls in line with new global regulations, services offerings in South Africa are the latest discontinuation. In an announcement on their website, Binance revealed the closure of multiple service offerings in their South African market. According to the post, Binance will no longer provide futures, options, margin trading, and leveraged tokens. The decision is immediately applicable for new accounts.
24/7 Wall St.

5 Buy-Rated, Scorching-Hot Stocks All Trading Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
decrypt.co

Citi Exec: Clients Started With Bitcoin and Went 'Down the Rabbit Hole'

Citi bank’s global head of foreign exchange described growing interest in crypto among institutional investors. He noted many of these investors still expect a certain amount of hand-holding when it comes to DeFi. Institutional investors, who turned to Bitcoin during the pandemic quickly became interested in the wider crypto industry,...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Boosts Support for Three Ethereum-Based Altcoins Across Entire Trading Ecosystem

US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase is expanding support for three Ethereum-based altcoins across its entire trading ecosystem. In a new blog post, Coinbase announces that the governance token Function X (FX), which is designed to power a cross-chain platform for decentralized applications and financial services, can now be purchased on Coinbase.com and on the exchange’s mobile apps.
decrypt.co

Synthetix Founder: DeFi Governance 'Pretty Terrible'

Kain Warwick (second from left) speaking at Token2049. Image: Decrypt. Decentralized finance (DeFi) has a governance problem. That's the view of Synthetix founder Kain Warwick, who took to the stage at Token2049 in London for a panel discussion on "DeFi: The Future of Finance." "It's this unspoken thing at the...
decrypt.co

Yearn Finance Signals Multi-Chain Entrance With Launch on Fantom Network

Cryptocurrencies and protocols can exist on many different blockchains. Image: Shutterstock. Yearn Finance is taking its first steps into the multiverse after announcing its integration with Fantom Network. A pillar of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, Yearn began as an automated yield aggregator, offering users the highest yields for their...
MarketWatch

Life Time's stock jeered in its public debut, as it opened well below its IPO price

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.'s stock was jeered in its public debut, as the athletic center chain's stock opened on the NYSE 7.9% below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $18 a share, at the low end of the previously expected range of between $18 and $21 a share. At the pricing, the company raised $702.0 million as it sold 39.0 million shares. The stock's first trade was at $16.57 at 10:42 a.m. Eastern for 1.8 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $3.28 billion. The stock has bounced a bit since then, to trade recently down 4.8% at $17.13. Life Time's weak debut comes on the same day that NordickTrack parent iFIT Health & Fitness said it postponed its IPO because of "adverse market conditions." IFIT's disappointing debut also occurred on a day of relatively healthy investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 2.9% in morning trading and the S&P 500 gained 1.4%.
MarketWatch

Life Time Group IPO prices at $18 a share, low end of proposed range

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share late Wednesday, the low end of its proposed range. The company sold 39 million shares to raise $702 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion. The stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Thursday under the ticker "LTH."
decrypt.co

Robinhood Rival Public Adds Crypto Including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Bitcoin trading apps are growing in number. Image: Shutterstock. Public is the latest financial upstart to push into crypto. It will let users buy and sell 10 cryptocurrencies to start. Stock-trading app Public announced on Thursday that it will add crypto buying and selling in the coming weeks, joining the...
Benzinga

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock increased by 36.03% to $4.53 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 35.4 million shares, making up 1305.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
decrypt.co

Sienna Network Launches Privacy-Centric DeFi Crypto Exchange

Should news be posted anonymously? Image: Shutterstock. Launched in April, the Sienna Network is looking to usher in an ecosystem of privacy-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) products. First up, a Uniswap-esque decentralized exchange (DEX) called SiennaSwap. SiennaSwap lets users trade “secret versions” of popular tokens like Ethereum and Cosmos, and flip...
decrypt.co

Cross-Chain DeFi Exchange THORSwap Raises $3.75M in Private Token Sale

THORswap is a decentralized exchange built on THORChain. Image: Shutterstock. THORSwap, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Thorchain ecosystem, has announced it has raised $3.75 million in a private token sale led by IDEO CoLab Ventures. Other participants in the token sale include True Ventures, Sanctor Capital, Thorchain, Nine...
The Guardian

Customer Service and Installations Manager

Powervault is an award winning home energy storage company based in London. We believe in a 100% clean energy system, and our mission is to make this possible by maximising home energy flexibility. We design and develop advanced home energy storage devices that help our customers reduce their bills and carbon emissions by maximising on-site use of solar and low cost electricity from the grid.
decrypt.co

Robinhood Rolls Out 24/7 Phone Support for Stock, Crypto Traders

Robinhood is now providing 24/7 phone support to its more than 22.5 million customers. Robinhood announced today that it is enabling 24/7 phone support to its 22.5 million users. The change comes after criticism from Robinhood users over the company's lack of support. The company says customers can now get...
thefinanser.com

Is there a good way to shut a customer down?

My mate Dave Birch wrote a Forbes piece the other day titled Unbank the Banked. I thought it was going to be a story about how banks are ejecting thousands of customers due to poor onboarding. Instead Dave wrote about the unbanked don’t necessarily need banks. It’s a good piece, but there is also the fact that banks are consistently unbanking their customers, by suddenly freezing and closing their bank accounts.
