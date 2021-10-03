CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

No. 8 Arkansas no match for No. 2 Georgia, 37-0 thrashing

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOo2X_0cFkUECy00

Georgia’s determination to win its top-10 matchup against Arkansas on the ground had nothing to do with which quarterback started for the Bulldogs.

Instead, it was all about taking what the Arkansas defense gave Georgia — and the Bulldogs just kept taking and taking. And that made it even easier for the Georgia defense to dominate.

Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury.

Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards as the Bulldogs relied on their running game and top-rated defense to beat Arkansas (4-1, 1-1).

“They were basically challenging us, could we run the ball,” Bennett said. “They said we couldn’t but we said we could today.”

The Bulldogs rushed for 273 yards and wore down the Arkansas defense, holding the ball for 36 minutes.

The matchup of top-10 SEC teams turned into a statement game for Georgia.

“I think we know how good we are,” Bennett said. “I think we know what it takes to be that good every week.”

Georgia, leading the nation in total defense and scoring defense after last week’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt, held Arkansas to 10 first downs and 156 yards. Linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt each had 1 1/2 sacks.

The last time Georgia recorded back-to-back shutouts in SEC games was in 1980, its last national championship season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he understood the significance of the consecutive conference shutouts.

“It’s 1980 rare,” Smart said.

It was a sobering experience for Arkansas second-year coach Sam Pittman, the former Georgia offensive line coach.

“I don’t want to simplify this, but they just whipped us physically,” Pittman said. “We couldn’t block them and we couldn’t get off blocks for much of the day.”

Georgia stuck to the run as Arkansas aligned its defense with extra defensive backs.

Georgia stretched its lead to 21-0 when walk-on defensive back Dan Jackson blocked Reid Bauer’s punt and White fell on the ball in the end zone.

Arkansas also had quarterback questions after KJ Jefferson missed most of the second half of last week’s win over Texas A&M with a bruised left knee. Jefferson completed 8 of 13 passes for 65 yards. Malik Hornsby replaced Jefferson in the final quarter.

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan said the Razorbacks would recover from the lopsided loss.

“That’s what good football teams do, and we’re a good football team,” Morgan said.

Jack Podlesny kicked field goals of 46, 30 and 37 yards. Cam Little was wide right from 37 yards in the second quarter for the Razorbacks.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: The Razorbacks failed to match the top-10 standards set by Georgia. They hurt themselves with 13 penalties for 100 yards, including two false-start flags before they could run a play. Pressure caused by Georgia’s defense and the crowd noise, especially at the start of the game, was overwhelming.

Georgia: The Bulldogs showed impressive depth when forced to play without their starting quarterback. Bennett managed the game, completing a few early passes and then leaning heavily on the Bulldogs’ long list of running backs. The defense showed it deserves its top ranking, making the team look like a serious contender for the same honor.

RUNNING BACK COMMITTEE

The Bulldogs continued their committee approach at running back. James Cook had 87 yards on 12 carries. Kenny McIntosh had 57 yards. Kendall Milton ran for 48 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown.

White had scoring runs of 3 and 15 yards. He finished with 68 yards on 16 carries.

DANIELS’ FRUSTRATIONS

Daniels was in uniform, but he missed his second game of the season after testing the injury in pregame warmups. Smart said before the game Daniels’ status was based on the pregame work. After the game, there seemed to be less certainty that the junior was close to playing.

“We think we’re going to be able to get him back but we don’t know when,” Smart said, adding “JT is frustrated. He wants to play quarterback and he doesn’t get to when he has an injury.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arkansas: The Razorbacks’ defense recovered after Georgia’s 21-0 first-quarter lead, allowing only two field goals in the next two quarters. It was too late to save Arkansas from a probable drop in the Top 25. Despite fading in the final quarter, Arkansas may not fall far in the poll, thanks to wins over Top 25 teams Texas and Texas A&M.

Georgia: The Bulldogs solidified their No. 2 ranking. Another dominant defensive showing over an Arkansas team that was averaging 35.8 points could earn Georgia more first-place votes.

Arkansas visits No. 12 Mississippi on Saturday.

Georgia visits No. 22 Auburn on Saturday. Georgia has a four-game win streak in the series, including a 27-6 victory last season in Athens.

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

4 takeaways: Washington beat the Falcons 34-30 in wild game

Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons fell to 1-3 on the season as they were beaten by the Washington Football Team 34-30 in a wildly unpredictable game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons led for 59 minutes and 27 seconds until The Football Team, led by Collins Hill High School alum Taylor Heinicke, traveled 76 yards on seven plays. J.D. McKissic took […]
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Hawks to Host Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy will host its 10th annual Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic on Saturday, October 2 at State Farm arena. Presented by Adidas, coaches from all levels will be able to learn from Hawks head coach Nate McMillan and the rest of the coaching staff in a 90-minute course for an opportunity of empowerment, instruction and skills. “We […]
NBA
TheAtlantaVoice

Daniels plays quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominates Vandy 62-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart spent the week talking about Mike Tyson, pushing his Bulldogs to start fast and play up to the standard he wants this season. His Bulldogs did just that. JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominated Vanderbilt 62-0 Saturday in the […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Jackson’s late TD rallies No. 23 Auburn past Georgia State

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Shedrick Jackson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Finley with 45 seconds remaining, and No. 23 Auburn rallied to beat Georgia State 34-24 on Saturday. Auburn trailed Georgia State by 12 points at halftime and avoided losing to a Sun Belt team for the first time in program history. Finley, an LSU transfer who replaced […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
TheAtlantaVoice

The College Park Skyhawks Hosted Tryouts for the Upcoming Season

  The College Park Skyhawks hosted open tryouts this past Sunday in preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA G-League season. The tryouts, held at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, were for an opportunity for participants to land a spot on the Skyhawks’ training camp roster. An estimated 70 participants showed up to the tryouts, but only a few will be selected […]
COLLEGE PARK, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Sims sparks Ga. Tech to 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina

Jeff Sims was really upset for a few days. Then he pulled himself together and waited for another chance. When it came Saturday night, he sure took advantage of it. Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, Georgia Tech’s defense stifled Sam Howell much of the game and the Yellow Jackets beat a […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy