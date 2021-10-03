Bath: Weston Island plans could see new community art space

Ghent has a new club and arts space called Funke. Spread across three floors of a 19th-century building in the city centre, the 170-capacity venue will throw its first official parties this coming weekend. Funke was supposed to open in April 2020 but, due to Covid-19 restrictions, has instead been presenting concerts, movie screenings and art exhibitions. The Funke team describes it as "a polymorphous clubhouse for tireless dancers, curious wanderers, and dedicated audiophiles." The club, which has a no-photo policy, will open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. For its first two weekends, Paquita Gordon, Edward, Andrew Ashong, Vlada, Rrose, Eli Verveine, A. Brehme and more will perform. During the week, Funke will continue to present concerts and exhibitions, as well as operating a bar. Check out the full club listings here. Here's another photo of Funke.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO