CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Republican lawmakers don’t trust and don’t care about you

By Kelly Kortum
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzNKm_0cFkT3cR00

At least four times this last legislative session, the Republican majority showed us that they do not trust Montanan voters to decide their own future.

House Bill 176 eliminated same-day voter registration. Originally passed by a bipartisan legislature in 2005, a majority of Montana’s voters affirmed their support of this voting right on the ballot in 2014, when 57% of us voted to keep same day voter registration. The 2021 Legislature took that right away.

HB273 took away our right to vote on approval of nuclear energy projects being constructed in our state. Montanans gave themselves this right by citizen’s initiative in 1978, with 65% of the vote. Without asking if you wished to surrender that right, the 2021 Legislature took it away.

HB701 drastically altered the citizen’s initiative that legalized recreational marjuana. Less than a year ago, 57% of Montanans approved statewide legalization. A couple of months later, elected opponents of the measure got their hands in the pot, too. They altered voter-approved beneficiaries and amounts of the incoming tax revenue. They also un-legalized marijuana business in certain counties, pending another round of voting in those counties. This creates a patchwork of differing regulations, not to mention the lost business and tax revenue in those counties.

Finally, HB651 doesn’t overturn any citizen-led laws of the past, but it does make it harder for you to pass one in the future. The bill has injected the legislature into the citizen’s initiative process, requiring legislative committees to weigh in on the initiative’s merit. By weighing in, I mean putting their thumb on the scale, before the signature gathering even begins. Republican officials don’t trust you, the citizens, to decide if an idea is bad. They need to tell you what they think first.

151 people get to change our state law. You get to vote for three of them: your representative, your state senator, and your governor. In the next election, consider who will defend your right to have your voice heard, and who will silence you.

Montana has a rich history of our citizens telling the government how we want to be governed. Republicans in the legislature and our governor have made it clear: They don’t care.

Kelly Kortum serves in the Montana House of Representatives. He is a Democrat from Bozeman.

The post Republican lawmakers don’t trust and don’t care about you appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Fox News

Watters: Democrats can't control the narrative when people are allowed to speak freely on social media

Fox News host Jesse Watters slammed Democrats and their efforts to stamp out dissent to their far-left agenda during his opening monologue Saturday. "Liberals destroy you when they can't debate," Watters began his monologue. "One thing we learned during the Trump term is the left will do whatever it takes to get their way. They will demolish anything and anyone who slows down their radical agenda. No matter how much blunt force it needs, they will make it a crime to resist them while ignoring real problems and real crimes their own policies are responsible for. They have gotten away with way too much. they have gotten cocky because the press, the prosecutors and the politicians are in on it. There are no guardrails. The only thing stopping them is we the people. This week the left crossed the line. It's getting dangerous."
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

McConnell challenges Garland on DOJ effort to address threats against public school board members and teachers

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday told Attorney General Merrick Garland that parents "absolutely should be telling" local schools what to teach amid a debate over mask and vaccine mandates, the role of racial equity education and transgender rights in schools that has become a flash point ahead of the 2022 midterms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Republican Lawmakers#House#Montanans#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Florida Phoenix

GOP pushes back against federal probe into threats against school board members

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans have objected to a move by the Justice Department to investigate violent threats made against local school board members and teachers, arguing that the federal agency is “policing the speech of citizens and concerned parents.” “Violence and true threats of violence should have no place in our civic discourse, but parents […] The post GOP pushes back against federal probe into threats against school board members appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

As a stunning new report reveals Trump’s threat to democracy, Republicans shrug

As you probably learned in high school, John Adams insisted that a republic had to be “a government of laws, and not of men.” But as a new Senate report on President Donald Trump’s efforts to enlist the Department of Justice in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election shows, the law by itself was not sufficient to prevent the coup Trump wanted to carry out.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
908
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy