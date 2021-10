Shang-Chi Director Explains the Evolution of the Film’s Mid-Credits Scene. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!. The mid-credits stinger from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings didn’t just hint at big things to come in Phase Four of the MCU. It also marked the return of two of the franchise’s most valuable players for the first time since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters two years ago. Both Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson came back to reprise their roles as Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel, respectively. The two characters appeared via hologram to help Wong study Wenwu’s rings of power. But according to director Destin Daniel Cretton, their cameos weren’t always a sure thing.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO