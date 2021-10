During the first in-person meeting in Qatar since the takeover of Kabul in August, the Taliban urged the United States to unfreeze Afghanistan’s central bank deposits. On Saturday, the two sides met in Doha for the first time to begin a “new chapter in their relationship.” This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two parties since the United States began its withdrawal from Afghanistan in mid-August.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 10 HOURS AGO