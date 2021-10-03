CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giants look to clinch NL West in finale vs. Padres

By Yahoo! Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaring at the possibility that 106 wins won't be enough to keep them out of the National League wild-card game, the San Francisco Giants plan on taking a must-win approach to their regular-season finale Sunday afternoon against the visiting San Diego Padres. After being denied of clinching the NL West title by late-night wins by the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as their own failure Saturday afternoon, the Giants (106-55) enter Game 162 with a one-game lead over the Dodgers (105-56).

