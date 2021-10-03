CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in east Wichita

By Annette Lawless
KAKE TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 41-year-old man has died after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday in east Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Terrace. A clerk at the QuikTrip at Central & Oliver called 911, to report a woman had come in to report that her boyfriend threatened her at the home on N. Terrace. She also said he had made suicidal statements, and fired a gun.

