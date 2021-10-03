Vikings Game Today: Vikings vs. Browns injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

C J.C. Tretter (knee) OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) OT Chris Hubbard (triceps) LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) On the initial injury report, 60% of the starting offensive line for the Browns was limited or worse for the Browns’ first practice of the week. That’s something that will merit keeping an eye on as the week progresses. OBJ made his return last week from a knee injury he sustained last season and already has a new ailment to deal with. Newsom was the Browns’ top pick in this past year’s draft and the Browns have already said that he won’t be suiting up on Sunday, which is a significant blow to their secondary.

