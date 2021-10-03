CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings Game Today: Vikings vs. Browns injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

By Adam Patrick
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the momentum from last week continue on Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings and lead them to a big win over the visiting Cleveland Browns?. After a win over the Seattle Seahawks last week felt like it saved their season, the Minnesota Vikings will attempt to get their record back to .500 in Week 4 when they take on the Cleveland Browns inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

thevikingage.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Boyd
Person
Kevin Harlan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#American Football#Vikings Game#The Minnesota Vikings#The Seattle Seahawks#Bank Stadium#Cleveland Browns Odds#Vikings Pick#Cbs#Cloud Dvr
Daily Norseman

Browns at Vikings: Initial injury reports

C J.C. Tretter (knee) OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) OT Chris Hubbard (triceps) LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) On the initial injury report, 60% of the starting offensive line for the Browns was limited or worse for the Browns’ first practice of the week. That’s something that will merit keeping an eye on as the week progresses. OBJ made his return last week from a knee injury he sustained last season and already has a new ailment to deal with. Newsom was the Browns’ top pick in this past year’s draft and the Browns have already said that he won’t be suiting up on Sunday, which is a significant blow to their secondary.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Browns are 2-1 and coming off a 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are 1-2 after beating the Seattle Seahawks, 30-17. The Vikings lead the all-time series, 11-4. The Vikings won the last matchup, 33-16, on Oct. 29, 2017, at Twickenham Stadium in the U.K.
NFL
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings Week 4 Injury Report: Several questionable vs. Browns

There is a chance the Minnesota Vikings can get some of their injured players back for Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Oct. 3, 2021. The schedule for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 is a brutal one. The two teams who beat the purple and gold so far have a 6-1 record and they are set to take on a 2-1 Cleveland Browns team on Sunday that is extremely dangerous.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Game time, TV channel, and live updates

Detroit Lions (0-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (1-3) Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis. TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit). Game notes: From one rival to another, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings duke it out Sunday in a battle between two teams looking to avoid further punishment in the NFC North basement. The Vikings have won seven straight over the Lions with the last win going in Detroit's favor back in Week 4 of the 2017 season.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

157K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy