A Musical How-To, with Daniel and Patrick Lazour

Black Thought is taking his talents to the theater stage. The lead rapper of Hip-Hop group The Roots will make his Off-Broadway debut in the upcoming musical Black No More. According to the New York Times, the musician, legal name Tariq Trotter, will also be writing the music and lyrics for the play. “The music transcends genre,” the rapper shared with the Times. “But most of it feels like Black music. I feel like this play, we might be able to break it down and use it as an education in the origins and history of Black music.” He added, “I felt like we were able...

