A Musical How-To, with Daniel and Patrick Lazour
In this masterclass, we will be taking students through the creation of a musical. What makes a good idea for an original musical? What makes a good adaptation?. Then, once you have your idea: what are the steps to make that musical in your head a reality. Daniel and I will focus on the practicals of musical theater creation -- music & lyrics, the book, collaborations -- while also giving some insight into the world of development and production, as well as smart and responsible independent theater making.phillyfunguide.com
Comments / 0