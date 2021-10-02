Watch now: Badgers' Chimere Dike: 'We've still got a lot of games left, and I'm not laying down'
University of Wisconsin receiver Chimere Dike talks to the media after a 38-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.www.thepress.net
University of Wisconsin receiver Chimere Dike talks to the media after a 38-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0