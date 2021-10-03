CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 7 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Bernard Tapie, the charismatic president of French soccer club Marseille during its glory era whose reign was marred by a match-fixing scandal, has died. He was 78. Marseille announced Tapie’s death on its Twitter page. Marseille “learned with a great sadness the passing of Bernard Tapie” adding that “he will leave a big void in the hearts of Marseille fans and will remain a club legend.” His family announced in a separate statement that he had died from cancer. He is survived by his wife Dominique Tapie and their two children. Tapie’s crowning moment was leading Marseille to the Champions League title in 1993. That same year Marseille was stripped of its French title in a match-fixing scandal that led to relegation.

Bernard Tapie
BBC

Bernard Tapie: French tycoon, 78, died peacefully, his family said

One of France's most recognisable figures, the businessman, sports club owner and politician Bernard Tapie, has died at the age of 78. Tapie, who had battled stomach cancer for the past four years, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, they said in a statement. At one time he owned Adidas,...
CELEBRITIES
Tribal Football

Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi: Marseille players here for Tapie family

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi admits the passing of Bernard Tapie has hit Olympique Marseille's players. Tapie passed away before OM's defeat to Lille on Sunday. Afterwards Guendouzi, currently on-loan with OM, said: "The reaction of the locker room after the death of Bernard Tapie? It's a shock for everyone, for the whole club, all the people of Marseille, the players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: 'The Boss' - paying tribute to Olympique Marseille icon Bernard Tapie

Paying tribute to former Olympique Marseille chairman Bernard Tapie. Tapie, who passed away last week, is regarded as a true Marseille legend and an icon in French football. After buying the club in 1986, he turned it into one of the great powers in Europe. OM became the first and only French club to win the Champions League in 1993.
SOCCER
KTVZ

Barcelona to play away from Camp Nou during stadium overhaul

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will play at another stadium for up to a year when the club starts its planned modernization of Camp Nou stadium. Club president Joan Laporta says that he wants to begin the long-delayed overhaul in the summer of 2022. He says the team will need to find another home for the first year of work on the stadium. Laporta added that the leading option is to play at the club’s Johan Cruyff Stadium at its training complex on the outskirts of Barcelona. The 6,000-seat Johan Cruyff would be expanded to 50,000.
SOCCER
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
AFP

McTominay gives Scotland dramatic win, England thrash Andorra

Scott McTominay scored an injury-time winner as Scotland came from behind to claim a crucial 3-2 victory over Israel in World Cup qualifying on Saturday, while England thrashed Andorra 5-0 to stay on track to reach next year's global showpiece. The win takes Scotland four points clear of Israel in second place in Group F with three matches remaining as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Group winners qualify automatically for next year's finals in Qatar, with the runners-up heading into the playoffs. Scotland trailed twice in the first half at Hampden Park to goals from PSV Eindhoven forward Eran Zahavi and Mu'nas Dabbur.
SPORTS
AFP

Germany, Netherlands edge closer to World Cup finals

Germany needed a late winner from Thomas Mueller to beat Romania 2-1 while the Netherlands eked out a 1-0 win in Latvia to stay on course for the World Cup finals on Friday. Four-time world champions Germany now have a six-point lead in Group J after their win in Hamburg. However, it was another rollercoaster evening for the European giants. Romania took a shock ninth minute lead when Rangers winger Ianis Hagi ghosted through the defence and fired past Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, a late replacement for injured Manuel Neuer.
SOCCER
