A long-lost Subaru rally car found in a barn just sold for $360,000 worth of bitcoin

By Nicolas Vega, @atNickVega
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beat-up Subaru found in a barn in Australia just sold for $360,000 worth of bitcoin after it turned out to be a long-lost rally racing legend. The Prodrive Subaru Impreza was initially thought to be worth $15,000 to $20,000 when it was discovered in the Aussie state of Victoria, but a subsequent investigation by the automobile authenticator ICAARS discovered that it was actually a World Rally Championship vehicle.

