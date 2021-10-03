Tom Brady's return to Foxborough couldn't come at worse time for Bill Belichick, Patriots

From the minute we found out Tom Brady was going to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it didn't take long to figure out that the then-six-time Super Bowl champion would be making his return to Foxborough at some point during the 2021 regular season. It was at that time where we were able to fantasize about how this duel for the ages would ultimately unfold and how it would look. How would Brady fare with the Buccaneers? Would Bill Belichick be able to find a quarterback and keep the dynasty in New England afloat?