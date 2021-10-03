CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Doerr on his latest literary epic, "Cloud Cuckoo Land"

Cover picture for the articleThe water is crystal-clear this high up in the Idaho mountains. Payette Lake is a glacial wonder that turned the town of McCall into a resort. It's a place known more for boating that books, but its small public library is thriving. It's been here almost a half a century, filled with the works of faraway authors – and some local ones, too, including Idaho's Anthony Doerr.

