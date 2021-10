After a nearly perfect Cinderella story unfolding last season, despite the loss in the Stanley Cup Final, for the Montreal Canadiens, this offseason has been anything but. With the news that captain and top defender Shea Weber may have a career-ending injury, to the loss of depth at center, and now the sad news that star goaltender Carey Price is out of action indefinitely to deal with personal issues. As an aside, I applaud the courage it took for Carey to seek out help and above all else. I hope that he returns to his family in the best possible mental and physical health so that he can enjoy a long life with them; hockey comes a distant second place to that.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO