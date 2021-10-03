Wet weather returns this week

Keep the umbrella handy this coming week as wet weather will stick around.

Sunday evening will be cloudy with showers on and off. There is a chance for a clap of thunder, too. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid 60s with areas of fog.

Unsettled weather will kick off Monday with scattered showers and some isolated thunder possible through the day. There will be some breaks in the clouds, allowing some sunshine to poke through late in the afternoon. The chance for rain and a storm remains in the forecast, however, Highs will be in the mid 70s.

We will remain muggy with warmer temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Tuesday looks to be the best day to get outside. Rain chances increase again on Wednesday afternoon. Expect scattered rain showers and some isolated thunder through Friday.

Get the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 as we continue to track when and where the best chance for wet weather will be this week.

