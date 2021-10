1: (1) Bay 7-1-2 2: (2) Westlake 6-1-1 Crop comments: Not too much movement in the crop all together this week as the top three in the crop stay the same with Bay, Westlake and Avon making up the top three…North Olmsted moves to 8-2 on the season and they jump Rocky River for the fourth spot…Avon Lake and Open Door stay in the six and seven spots…Firelands jumps into the eight spot and enter the crop for the first time this season…Olmsted Falls is at nine and North Ridgeville is at 10…Elyria and Vermilion make up the watch list….

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO