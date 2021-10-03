CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Opinion: Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick is more than just a narrative. It should be a fascinating football chess match.

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Maybe this return to Foxborough, with so much hype, emotion and reflection , will be enough to throw Tom Brady for a loop.

Maybe not.

“The first two plays, the nerves will be up,” Julian Edelman told USA TODAY Sports, anticipating the scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. “But how many games has Tom played in? Like a thousand. It’s just football.”

Brady has seen it all during a 22-year NFL career. Exotic defensive schemes. Wicked weather. Significant in-game adjustments forced by injuries. Incredible deficits that called for monumental comebacks. On the biggest stages.

Yet for all of that, here’s something new: Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl ring in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, gets the opportunity to match wits against Bill Belichick in a game that will potentially be an in-your-face reminder of how much the New England Patriots blew it by letting their franchise quarterback get away .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDCbR_0cFkKvDv00
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady returns to New England to take on the Patriots on Sunday. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports

“It’s going to be kind of weird to see Tom in another uniform in Foxborough,” Edelman said. “Of course, there’s some extra whipped cream thrown on the pie with TB and Bill. I can’t wait to watch it, just to kind of look at the football X’s and O’s at what these two will be doing and how they’re going to be trying to expose one another and throw a wrinkle in and see if they can do things to each other. It’ll be fun to watch.”

All against the backdrop of appreciation that goes both ways.

It was striking that Brady’s TB12 performance center began selling “Return to Foxboro” T-shirts this week that are modeled after his combine attire before the Patriots drafted him in the sixth round in 2000. On top of that, Brady posted a cartoon video on his personal Twitter account on Saturday that highlighted key moments from his Patriots career, ending with a nod to his signing with the Bucs.

The tweet came with a succinct message: “Homecoming.”

Yes, Brady, 44, is emotional about it.

So are Patriots fans . No doubt, Brady, whose 115 victories in Foxborough stands as the NFL record for most wins by a quarterback in a single stadium, will receive a standing ovation from the Patriots faithful. There will be a video tribute. Probably, at various points before and after, hugs and high-fives.

“There will be more Tom Brady jerseys in the stadium than Mac Jones jerseys,” former Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour told USA TODAY Sports. “That’s just a prediction.”

Not a stretch. After all, Bud Light concocted a “G.O.A.T Parade” on Saturday in Boston that featured a herd of goats wearing Patriots jerseys.

There’s also the expectation that the game will be paused to acknowledge another football achievement: Brady needs just 68 yards to break Drew Brees’ record (80,358) as the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

How fitting that Brady can claim the record at Gillette Stadium, where he can also join Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks to beat all 32 NFL teams – if the heavily-favored Bucs win .

It will be no surprise if Brady acknowledges afterward that it was the most emotional game he’s ever played in.

It’s also a game that should bring out the best in Brady the competitor, who undoubtedly relishes the chance to show Belichick that he’s far from washed up while the Bucs (2-1) try to bounce back from their first loss since last November. The Patriots (1-2) are trying to build with the rookie quarterback, Jones, whose progress was a factor in the team’s release of Cam Newton.

Of course, Sunday night’s game isn’t about Brady vs. Jones. But Jones will be hard-pressed to keep up.

I mean, Brady surely would love to hang 50 on the Patriots.

“As a player, any time you go against your former team, there’s always a little extra juice,” Seymour said.

As Brady put it on Thursday, “I still have a lot of great friends there, but they know I want to kick their butt this week.”

The Dynasty: Ranking all 20 of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's Patriots team from worst to best

Week 4 NFL picks: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick as Buccaneers visit Patriots?

All that will be missing from the reunion game is Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs tight end is healing from a rib injury suffered during last Sunday’s loss at the Los Angeles Rams and didn’t make the trip after not practicing during the week.

Edelman, who grew closer to Brady when he relocated to Los Angeles and became his offseason training partner, insists that he never thought about Brady not finishing his career with the Patriots, even as reports surfaced late in Brady's New England tenure about discontent between the coach and quarterback.

“You never really knew how long he would play,” Edelman said. “So, I never really thought about it. You just worry about what’s on your plate at the time and then each year we were trying to go out and win Super Bowls.”

Edelman figures that despite the tremendous hype about Brady’s return, the quarterback is approaching the game as he always does. He says Brady’s ability to block out distractions is one of the most essential keys to his success.

“The ability to compartmentalize,” Edelman said. “Mental toughness, or whatever you call it. Practice hard, with a purpose every day.”

Brady’s current teammates know all about it. Check out how Bucs safety Antoine Winfield describes what it’s like to face Brady in practice:

“He’s so tough to go against,” Winfield told USA TODAY Sports this week. “In practice and in camp, you can just see how experienced he is, how much knowledge is there. He’s hard to read. And he’s still throwing the ball on a dime every time. It’s crazy. There’s nothing like it.”

In other words, it’s the same old Brady.

Your move, Bill Belichick. Try to come up with some scheme to slow his roll.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick is more than just a narrative. It should be a fascinating football chess match.

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Son, Steve, Addresses Tom Brady’s Return

Last week, we saw some harsh words about Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots from Tom Brady‘s camp, if not the quarterback himself. Ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, we’ve seen far more respectful things from both Brady and now multiple Belichicks. While his father and trainer were...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chess Game#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New England Patriots#Usa Today Sports#Tb12#Twitter
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reveals If He’s Surprised By Tom Brady’s Success

In just a few days, Tom Brady will make his return to New England for the first time since he left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season away from New England, Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title. On Monday afternoon, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if Brady’s immediate success was surprising.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Will Bill Belichick ever give us an explanation on Tom Brady?

Misery, thy name is Bill Belichick. Saddled with a 1-2 record, riddled with a roster springing leaks all over, and now, peppered by questions about the upcoming game against Tom Brady, the Patriots coach has landed in full exasperation mode. It’s only Monday, and Belichick is already tired of a...
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Opens Up About His Relationship With Tom Brady

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Bill Belichick spent Monday morning pouring cold water on widely believed theories and notions. With the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints now in the rearview mirror, attention shifts to the highly anticipated matchup between New England and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The primetime tilt will mark Tom Brady’s first game at Gillette Stadium as a visiting player.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick congratulate Eli Manning on jersey retirement

In the midst of the Week 3 Monday Night Football Manningcast, Peyton Manning brought up brother Eli’s jersey retirement, which occurred at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday. After Peyton offered his congratulations, a brief video tribute began on the broadcast — ironically, the two individuals who popped up to congratulate the retired Giants quarterback were Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick lays it on thick regarding Tom Brady

Whatever they may privately think or say, neither Bill Belichick nor Tom Brady will ever say anything publicly that would get the other guy even more riled up in advance of their first ever game against each other. On Friday, Belichick laid it on thick. Asked whether he’d have had...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

264K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy