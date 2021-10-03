Art contest winners to help promote recycling in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The winners of an art contest intended to promote recycling in Maine include a design about reducing, reusing and recycling in outer space.

That design, by Opportunity Alliance’s MaineStay Program, was one of five winners of ecomaine’s “Recycling is a Work of Art” contest. The Portland-based company uses the contest to find artists to design and paint one of its single-sort recycling containers.

Other winners include Maddy Corson of Yarmouth, who submitted a design of wildlife and recycling. Tricia Boyle of South Portland submitted a beach theme to remind Mainers about reducing, reusing and recycling, ecomaine said. Other winners include Spenser MacLeod of Portland and Kavya Seshachar of Cape Elizabeth.

The winners of the contest receive $500 plus up to $500 more for painting supplies.