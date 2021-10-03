New York Yankees: Takeaways from a terrible day in the Bronx

There really is no other way to put it; the New York Yankees were a mess yesterday in one of the most embarrassing losses of the season at one of the most convenient times. They didn’t pitch well, didn’t hit, and in one of the most visible gaffs, Gleyber Torres only jogged to first base when he should have run for his life. At the end of the day, the Tampa Bay Rays scored 12 runs off the boys from the Bronx that only scored two.