CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees: Takeaways from a terrible day in the Bronx

By William Parlee
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There really is no other way to put it; the New York Yankees were a mess yesterday in one of the most embarrassing losses of the season at one of the most convenient times. They didn’t pitch well, didn’t hit, and in one of the most visible gaffs, Gleyber Torres only jogged to first base when he should have run for his life. At the end of the day, the Tampa Bay Rays scored 12 runs off the boys from the Bronx that only scored two.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Boston Red Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays#The New York Yankees#Bullpen
New York Post

Aaron Judge faces mounting expectations in chase of Yankee royalty

On the subject of great Yankee expectations, and the burden they represent, you could argue that Aaron Judge signed up for this. Only he didn’t sign up for it. He was drafted by the world’s most famous ballclub in 2013, then ultimately charged to add to Yankee mythology. He is...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Will the New York Yankees resign Anthony Rizzo?

The ending of the New York Yankees season this year seemed incredibly fitting. The team was incredibly frustrating to watch all season long and either looked like the best team in the world or one of the worst teams in the league depending on the game. This week, the Yankees...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Asbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox Saturday afternoon starting lineups

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play the middle game of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. at Fenway Park. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and nationally on the MLB Network. Sports Betting:New York...
MLB
Asbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox announce Sunday night lineups

The New York Yankees will be looking to complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. First pitch is 7:08 p.m. at Fenway Park. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Sports Betting:New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and prediction. Saturday's game:Giancarlo...
MLB
chatsports.com

— New York Yankees (@Yankees)

BOSTON, Mass. — The New York Yankees waltzed into Beantown and brought their swagger. These Bronx boys busted out the bats in a big way and stomped on the Boston Red Sox in a crucial series sweep. With the sweep, the Yankees have a one-game lead for the top AL Wild Card spot and control their own destiny from here on out.
MLB
ESPN

Giancarlo Stanton has turned boos into blasts with the New York Yankees

His feet settled in the right-handed batter's box at Fenway on Saturday night, Giancarlo Stanton dropped his chin slightly, as he does before each pitch, to narrow his field of vision. With his head tilted in this way, there is only a sliver of space between the bill of his lowered batting helmet and the curl of protective gear that covers his left cheekbone, and through this, Stanton focuses on the pitcher. Like staring at the moon through a telescope.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy