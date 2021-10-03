An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Florida Costs Around $200 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Have your very own slice of history at your fingertips when you visit this fantastic historic cabin in Tallahassee, Florida. With seclusion, privacy, and ultimate relaxation, this Airbnb cabin rental is just what you need to disconnect from city life and reconnect with nature. Plus, that added dose of history makes this rental all the more interesting. Take a load off in this secluded, vintage cabin in Florida.

Spend the night in a historic 19th-century cabin, that has been updated with all of the modern amenities you might need during your stay.

Situated on 210-acres by Jubilee Blueberry Orchards, guests will have access not only to the cabin but the surrounding area as well.

This 1827 cabin went through a restoration process in 1993 for Lawton Chiles, US Senator and Governor, courtesy of Nick Fallier.

Enjoy all of the detail that went into this cabin’s restoration, from the floors to the woodwork, and the handcrafted amenities.

Feel like taking a load off? Climb into the claw tub and feel all of your cares and worries melt away.

This vintage cabin has room for up to four guests comfortably, with two bedrooms and one bathroom. So you can gather up the family for a weekend away, or enjoy a friends-cation out in the woods.

Guests will be able to enjoy the historical charm behind the cabin but also receive much of the creature comforts of modern living.

Plus, it doesn’t hurt that you’ll be situated on 210-acres of the property so that you’ll have nothing but the sounds of the swaying longleaf pines to lull you to sleep.

Come enjoy a weekend in this 19th-century cabin in Tallahassee and leave all of your cares and worries behind.

Note: this cabin rental may fluctuate in price depending on the date of your reservation.

So, what do you think about this secluded vintage cabin in Florida? Would you spend a weekend here away from it all? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section! Or, if you’re looking for more information about how to rent this cabin and current availability, then check out the Airbnb rental page here .

