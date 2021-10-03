A Long-Lost Subaru Impreza Found in a Barn Just Sold for $360,000 Worth of Bitcoin

This agressive pony car is about to cross the auction block. 1968 was an amazing year for the, now famous, Ford Mustang and its various Shelby brethren such as the GT500. Carroll Shelby had previously been tasked with turning the mule that was the 1964/65 Mustang into a potent racing pony. This challenger produced such cars as this 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible which takes the classic pony car look and adds a bit of the Shelby roadster style which the company had previously become famous for. Fortunately, that was combined with the power and engine tweaking that the Shelby American team did their best to create an amazing vehicle. The only downside to these cars is the general scarcity and lack of availability for most buyers. Luckily we have a possible solution to that issue.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO