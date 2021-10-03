CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Long-Lost Subaru Impreza Found in a Barn Just Sold for $360,000 Worth of Bitcoin

By Nicolas Vega, CNBC
NBC Miami
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beat-up Subaru found in a barn in Australia just sold for $360,000 worth of bitcoin after it turned out to be a long-lost rally racing legend. The Prodrive Subaru Impreza was initially thought to be worth $15,000 to $20,000 when it was discovered in the Aussie state of Victoria, but a subsequent investigation by the automobile authenticator ICAARS discovered that it was actually a World Rally Championship vehicle.

CoinTelegraph

Colin McRae’s long-lost rally car reportedly sold for Bitcoin at auction

Bitcoin (BTC) adoption is growing in the auction world, where privacy is a key concern. An anonymous buyer purchased a legendary rally car driven by iconic rally figures Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz, which was thought to be long-lost in an auction for half a million Australian dollars ($360,000) and reportedly used Bitcoin as a payment method.
