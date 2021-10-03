CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Former NBC Anchor Says Katie Couric "Derailed" Her Career

By Beverly Bruce
A new tell-all memoir from Katie Couric, whose storied career across several major news networks catapulted her to the top echelons of the media world, is reopening old wounds and it hasn't even come out yet. In excerpts of Going There that have been released ahead of the book's debut on Oct. 26, Couric seems to get bluntly honest about how she felt about the fellow women she worked with and her contemporaries, like her Good Morning America rival Diane Sawyer and her Today predecessor Deborah Norville.

Best Life

This Former "Today" Host Is Stunned & Hurt by Katie Couric's New Book

Katie Couric's new book, Going There, doesn't hit shelves for three more weeks, but it's already ruffling some feathers and bringing backlash on the longtime news presenter. In excerpts already released from the memoir, Couric comments on some fellow news anchors she's worked with—as well as other celebrities like Prince Harry and Martha Stewart—and a couple of them have already expressed that they're shocked by her words. Asked by the New York Post to respond to what Couric writes about her, former Today host Deborah Norville kept her comment succinct and to the point. Read on to see what Norville had to say and to find out why so many are shocked by the upcoming memoir.
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
Popculture

Katie Couric Reveals Secret Romance in Her New Book

Katie Couric is revealing all in her new memoir Going There. The former Today Show anchor tells of her romance with playwright Neil Simon. Simon is 30 years older than Couric, but it didn't stop them from nearly going all the way. Couric says just thinking of being with an "icon" was "thrilling." She first encountered him while covering a press conference for Simon's 1985 film The Slugger's Wife, writing that she was "determined to get him to notice" her.
mediaite.com

TODAY Anchor Natalie Morales Leaving NBC After 22 Years

TODAY anchor Natalie Morales announced on Friday that she is leaving NBC News after 22 years. “I struggle to find the right words and there are way too many people I need to thank for a wonderful career at NBC News,” Morales said in an internal memo, according to the network. “I think back to my early days cutting my teeth at (NBC affiliate) WVIT in Hartford, CT then taking the huge and — at the time — petrifying leap to MSNBC and alas — scoring the golden tickets to the TODAY show and ‘Dateline.'”
Page Six

Katie Couric banned from plugging her bombshell book on CBS

Katie Couric has been banned from promoting her new book on CBS after she slammed the network — and its former boss Les Moonves’ bad breath — in her dishy tome. The former “Today” anchor — who disastrously hosted “CBS Evening News” from 2006 to 2011 — had been booked to promote her bombshell memoir, “Going There,” on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King.
Primetimer

Katie Couric's memoir goes after Diane Sawyer: “That woman must be stopped"

The former Today star writes in her new memoir Going There, out next month, that the TV news competition between her and ABC News' Sawyer was at one point careening out of control, reports the New York Post. “I loved that I was getting under Diane’s skin,” she writes, although she freely admits that Sawyer got under hers just as much. Couric even had "That Woman must be stopped" emblazoned on her Today cushion.
Radar Online.com

Savannah Guthrie Ready To Destroy Katie Couric During 'Today' Interview

Kate Couric better be prepared to fight for her life when she returns to the set of The Today Show on October 19th, because Savannah Guthrie is going to ‘go there.”. “Katie still thinks she’s the boss at the show. She has been working with producers to make sure her book segment next week goes exactly how she wants it to go, however, Savannah isn’t interested in what Katie wants and instead it preparing to ask all the hard questions,” sources tell Radar.
Primetimer

Ashleigh Banfield was "pretty stunned" over Katie Couric reportedly slamming her memoir: One accusation "hurt my feelings deeply"

Banfield responded on her NewsNation show Banfield to The Daily Mail publishing excerpts from Couric's upcoming memoir, titled Going There. In it, Couric reportedly writes that she gave her then-MSNBC colleague Banfield the cold shoulder because helping her would've been "self-sabotage." "For a minute there, Ashleigh Banfield was the next big thing; I'd heard her father was telling anyone who'd listen that she was going to replace me," Couric wrote, according to The Daily Mail. "In that environment, mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage." Banfield said what really happened was, when she was reporting from Afghanistan, a New York Post reporter called her father, "who was near 80, extremely senile and living in a care home. And they got his landline. And they called and said, 'Are you afraid for your daughter?' To which he said, 'Yes. I think NBC should bring her home and give her a desk job like Katie's.'" That, says Banfield, was a far cry from what's in Couric's book. "So that hurt my feelings deeply. And I hope Couric corrects the record on that." Banfield went on to express her admiration for Couric's career, adding: "It saddens me that she didn't want to mentor me. I wasn't that much younger than Katie...I think we could have had a really good working relationship together." Calling Couric a trailblazer and her "No. 1 female journalist" on television and morning news, Banfield also denounced the notion that there's no room at the top for female colleagues in the news business. "I have never, ever found that that policy of helping other women younger than me, who might even be in my newsroom and maybe even take my job, has ever come back to bite me," said Banfield. "Never once. The opposite has happened. I'm a better journalist today for all the young women who I've worked or gave advice to. It came back to me in spades. And it will come back to you in spades, as well."
arcamax.com

Katie Couric is a cCautionary Tale

“Is she crazy?” read the early-morning text from a colleague. “What is she thinking?” read a text from another. “She can’t think this is GOOD,” read yet another. The barrage of chatter from fellow media friends, all referring to the release of several excerpts from Katie Couric’s forthcoming, trash-talking tell-all, “Going There,” has barely let up since word first got out. And not in a good way.
