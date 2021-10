Offense (B-) QB (B-): Sean Clifford set a high bar for himself the previous 2 weeks, and wasn’t quite as sharp Saturday night. His first-quarter INT was perhaps his worst throw of the season, and he missed some other throws. But he also did a great job extending plays on multiple occasions and putting defenders in conflict by getting to the edge and going into RPO mode. And when he did decide to tuck and run, he averaged 5.8 yards on 10 carries. And he threw for 3 TDs, upping his season total to 11.

