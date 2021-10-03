Broncos' Melvin Gordon (rib/leg) expected to play in Week 4
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (rib/leg) is expected to play in the team's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Gordon was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, but is dealing with both rib and lower leg injuries heading into Week 4. While he should be able to play, it's fair to wonder if the team scales back his workload and gives more run to rookie running back Javonte Williams.www.numberfire.com
