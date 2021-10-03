CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (rib/leg) expected to play in Week 4

By Aidan McGrath
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (rib/leg) is expected to play in the team's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Gordon was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, but is dealing with both rib and lower leg injuries heading into Week 4. While he should be able to play, it's fair to wonder if the team scales back his workload and gives more run to rookie running back Javonte Williams.

The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
steelers.com

Steelers make moves ahead of Broncos game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field. Receiver Cody White was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The last two weeks White was activated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad for the Packers and Bengals games. He had two receptions for 17 yards against Cincinnati.
NFL
numberfire.com

Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) returns to Broncos practice Thursday

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) returned to practice on Thursday. Bridgewater is only practicing on a limited basis, but he's now on track to play in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant would need to be downgraded if Bridgewater is unable to play and Drew Lock is forced to start. The same is true for Tim Patrick and the entire Broncos offense.
NFL
Gazette

Denver Broncos running backs Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III run for touchdowns, rue missed opportunities in front of end zone

Javonte Williams picked a good time to learn a lesson. The Broncos rookie running back scored his first career touchdown in Sunday’s 26-0 win over the New York Jets and was close to adding a second. With Denver up three possessions in the final minutes of its third straight win to open the season, the Broncos called on their new 5-foot-10, 220-pound back on first and goal from the 1-yard line. Williams run to the right and suffered his first career fumble.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Melvin Gordon Start/Sit Week 4: Injury question marks causing headaches

It was always going to be a frustrating start to the fantasy football season for anyone drafting Melvin Gordon following the Denver Broncos’ investment in a high-level running back during the 2021 NFL Draft. While Gordon has been the more productive back so far, his presence on the injury report has raised questions over whether you should start or sit him in Week 4. Let’s take a look at the situation.
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Listed As Questionable But Expected To Play Against Broncos

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Oct. 1 after missing the previous two practices with a back injury, and he is expected to play when the Ravens (2-1) visit the Denver Broncos (3-0) on Oct. 3, but the picture is more concerning in the secondary, where the Ravens could be missing two starters and a couple of others are hurting.
NFL
Denver Post

Keeler: Yo, Pat Shurmur, if Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon don’t get more touches, Broncos are toast. And so are you.

Javonte Williams was carrying Marlon Humphrey on his back for so long he should’ve charged the guy cab fare. “I think (Humphrey) tried to go for the ball instead of trying to tackle me,” the Broncos’ rookie running back would say later about his stomping, 31-yard run for the ages against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Empower Field. “He just jumped my back, and I kept going.”
NFL
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Broncos

Jackson was officially a full participant in Friday's practice and is questionable to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that he didn't think Jackson's back injury was "anything serious." The QB returning to practice on Friday backs up that belief. The...
NFL
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (back) expected to play in Week 4

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) is expected to play in the team's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but was able to suit up for Friday's practice and should be ready for today's contest with the Broncos. Jackson is numberFire's QB7 for...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Melvin Gordon Injury | Does Melvin Gordon have broken ribs?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses a rib injury to Melvin Gordon and how that may affect him in Week 4. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Gives Injury Update, Expectations on Playing vs. Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a somewhat surprising addition to the team's injury report following their Week 4 loss in Green Bay. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Roethlisberger is dealing with a hip injury a week after suffering a left pectoral injury. The 39-year-old quarterback addressed the situation, saying he's definitively dealing with pain.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Broncos Thursday Injury Report Week 5: Bridgewater, Gordon Both Limited

The Denver Broncos have now released their second injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows that several players are trending in a positive direction for the team. Not practicing for the Broncos on Thursday was tight end...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Teddy Bridgewater, Melvin Gordon, Patrick Surtain II Missed Broncos’ Practice Wednesday

Three key members of the Denver Broncos missed practice on Wednesday as the team began its preparations to face the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in the NFL concussion protocol, where he has been listed since taking a hit in the Broncos’ Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 5: Will Leonard Fournette Feast On A Weak Dolphins Run Defense?

(CBS Boston) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ high-powered offense runs largely on the arm of Tom Brady and the prowess of his receivers. The run game has been mostly an afterthought. But when Brady returned to New England, Tampa Bay focused more on the run. The rainy weather may have had something to do with it. But the Bucs’ Leonard Fournette had his best game of the season, picking up 92 yards for a solid 4.6 yards per carry. He could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up 136.8...
NFL

