Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The long wait is nearly over for several thousand former students of the Minnesota School of Business and Globe University. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced $23.6 million in debt relief has been approved for the former students and $15.8 million in restitution is being distributed, with some of the checks expected to be mailed out today now that a bankruptcy court has approved a settlement that as announced in March. The deal resolved a consumer fraud and illegal lending practices lawsuit filed against the defunct private colleges by the state in 2014.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO