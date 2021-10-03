Dense Fog Advisory issued for Gloucester, Salem by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-03 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gloucester; Salem DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The dense fog is lifting and dissipating across the region this morning. While a few spots may remain denser than others, visibilities have increased to greater than one quarter mile through much of the region. Therefore, the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
