CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

13 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (9/26/21 -10/3/21)

By Matthew Sholtz
androidpolice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have an HD update for Garena Free Fire that's available in an all-new version, a new Dragon Quest gacha game, and a slick unicorn jousting game. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 9/27/21)

The best game trailers for the week of 9/27/21! 00:00 - Castlevania Advance Collection - Official Announcement Trailer 02:11 - Nintendo Switch Online - Expansion Pack Trailer | Nintendo Direct 05:15 - The Long Dark - Official Episode Four: Fury, Then Silence Teaser Trailer 06:25 - Shadowrun Trilogy Collection Trailer | Nintendo Direct 06:53 - Mario Party Superstars - Board Overview Trailer | Nintendo Direct 08:13 - Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Switch Edition Trailer | Nintendo Direct 08:42 - Bayonetta 3 - Gameplay Trailer | Nintendo Direct 12:34 - Planet Zoo: North America Animal Pack - Official Announcement Trailer 13:08 - Chocobo GP - Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Direct 14:09 - World War 3 - Veteran Alpha Test Trailer 14:39 - Falling Frontier - Official Gameplay Trailer 17:39 - Mario Golf: Super Rush - New Characters and Courses Update Trailer | Nintendo Direct 18:26 - Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct 18:46 - Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer 19:50 - Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles - Official Adventure And VS Mode Trailer 22:26 - Klang 2 - Official PC Release Date Announcement Trailer 23:25 - Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Official Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct 25:48 - The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem - Official Launch Trailer 27:20 - Lost Judgment - Official Launch Trailer 28:18 - Dying Light 2: Cloud Version - Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Direct 30:19 - Potion Craft - Official Early Access Release Trailer 31:16 - DwarfHeim - Official Trailer 32:19 - Deltarune Chapter 2 Nintendo Switch Trailer | Nintendo Direct 33:07 - Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Official Noel VS Roa Gameplay Trailer #2 36:33 - Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Official Gameplay Overview 2 41:45 - Boundary - Official Fire Fall Trailer 42:51 - Actraiser: Rennaisance - Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct 44:06 - Project Triangle Strategy - Release Date Trailer | Nintendo Direct 45:17 - Overwatch 2 - Official Bastion New Look Trailer 46:13 - Overwatch 2 - Official Sombra Rework Trailer 47:49 - Disciples: Liberation - Official Companions Trailer IGN's new weekly game trailer round-up is here to get you caught up on the best video game trailers for the upcoming video games of 2021. From PS5 game trailers, Xbox Series X game trailers, Nintendo Switch game trailers, PC game trailers, and new indie game trailers, we've got you covered.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

FIFA video game maker mulls rename

US video game developer Electronic Arts is considering renaming FIFA, its immensely popular football video game series, the company said Thursday. EA sports, a division of Electronic Arts, has been publishing an annual version of FIFA since 1993. The division said in a statement that it was  "exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games." "We're reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world," the company said.
FIFA
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Android Games#Single Player Games#The Play Store#Dragon
Android Police

12 new and notable Android apps and live wallpapers from the last two weeks including Project Activate, HelloSign, and Chroma Galaxy Live (9/18/21 - 10/2/21)

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a new app from Google designed to help those with disabilities communicate, a digital signature app from DropBox, and the arrival of Samsung's new health app. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.
CELL PHONES
nintendoeverything.com

Famitsu software sales (9/20/21 – 9/26/21) – Top 30

This week’s expanded Japanese software sales are as follows:. 2. [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set – 42,074 / NEW. 4. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! – 21,909 / 126,317. 5. [PS4] Tales of Arise – 15,224 / 199,668. 6. [NSW] Minecraft – 12,937 /...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

PS5 restock October: PlayStation Direct, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy

Today we’re taking a peek at rumored stores for Sony PlayStation 5 restock both online and in-person at brick and mortar stores. At the moment, reports of restocks are largely rumors, and an official release schedule has not yet been revealed by any one retailer. By the time you read this article, though, this may have changed!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
androidpolice.com

Weekend poll: What are your must-have features in a smartphone?

To some, October is the season for candy, costumes, pumpkins, and apples, but here at Android Police, there’s only one thing on our mind — new smartphones. If you’re looking to upgrade this year, you probably have a wishlist of everything you want out of your next device. Folding screens, under-display cameras — maybe even a headphone jack if you’re feeling crazy. Even if your dream phone doesn’t exist, everyone has that one feature they absolutely can’t live without.
NFL
androidpolice.com

26 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for Monday

Welcome to Monday, everyone. Thanks to a busy weekend, I have a bunch of sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is Hidden Through Time, a delightful hidden object game. Next, I have 911 Operator, a popular simulation game where you'll fill the role of a 911 operator. Last but not least is Distraint 2, a psychological horror game that's perfect for the Halloween season. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy