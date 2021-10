The third generation would be the first time the Silverado nameplate would make an appearance on a Chevy pickup truck, and history would tell the rest of the story from there. This badge still appears on the Chevy full-size pickups to this day, and it’s one of the most popular vehicles in the country. When we ran across two excellent examples of the start of the Silverado badge, we had to ask ourselves, which would we choose?

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO