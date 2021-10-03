CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Long-Lost Subaru Rally Car Found in a Barn Just Sold for $360,000 Worth of Bitcoin

By Nicolas Vega, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beat-up Subaru found in a barn in Australia just sold for $360,000 worth of bitcoin after it turned out to be a long-lost rally racing legend. The Prodrive Subaru Impreza was initially thought to be worth $15,000 to $20,000 when it was discovered in the Aussie state of Victoria, but a subsequent investigation by the automobile authenticator ICAARS discovered that it was actually a World Rally Championship vehicle.

