“Seek me first, and I’ll give you some things you didn’t ask for.”. For you Bible scholars, that’s Matthew 6:33—the Steven Hoyt version. For 27 years, the eighth of Vanderbilt and Lulu Catherine’s nine children evaded his ministerial calling. Ran from it. Like Forrest Gump. Like the wind. Growing up in Gadsden, in the Sixth Street projects down the hill from the rich white folk, he was surrounded by church leaders. His grandfather was a preacher, an uncle was Senior Bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, and a battalion of other kin were guardians of the Gospel. He knew well of their sacrifices. Well enough to run.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO